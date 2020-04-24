Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Telehealth Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026
A recent market study on the global Telehealth market reveals that the global Telehealth market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Telehealth market is discussed in the presented study.
The Telehealth market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Telehealth market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Telehealth market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Telehealth market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Telehealth market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Telehealth Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Telehealth market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Telehealth market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Telehealth market
The presented report segregates the Telehealth market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Telehealth market.
Segmentation of the Telehealth market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Telehealth market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Telehealth market report.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global telehealth market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are Teladoc, Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
The global telehealth market has been segmented as below:
- Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Integrated
- Standalone
- Services
- Real-time
- Store & Forward
- Remote Monitoring
- Others
- Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Application
- Radiology
- Cardiology
- Urgent Care
- Remote ICU
- Psychiatry
- Dermatology
- Others
- Global Telehealth Market, by End-user
- Payers
- Providers
- Patients
- Others
- Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
