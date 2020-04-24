Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Telehealth Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026

A recent market study on the global Telehealth market reveals that the global Telehealth market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Telehealth market is discussed in the presented study.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global telehealth market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are Teladoc, Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

The global telehealth market has been segmented as below:

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Component Hardware Software Integrated Standalone Services Real-time Store & Forward Remote Monitoring Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Application Radiology Cardiology Urgent Care Remote ICU Psychiatry Dermatology Others



Global Telehealth Market, by End-user Payers Providers Patients Others



Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



