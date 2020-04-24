NORTH AMERICA SPEECH AND VOICE RECOGNITION MARKET KEY OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE DEMAND | NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, MICROSOFT, HOYA CORPORATION, RAYTHEON, ADVANCED VOICE RECOGNITION SYSTEMS

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “North America Speech and voice recognition Market”. The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. North America Speech and voice recognition Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this North America Speech and voice recognition business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

North America Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 1,960.60 Million by 2025 from USD 312.08 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 25.7% forecast to 2025.

Nuance Communications, Inc. is going to dominate the speech and voice recognition market following with Microsoft and IFLYTEK CO. LTD. along with others such as HOYA Corporation, Raytheon, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc., Pareteum, Sensory, IncVoiceVault Inc., LumenVox, LLC., Acapela Group SA, VocalZoom, BioTrust, Uniphore, Voicebox Technologies Corporation and Cantab Research Limited among others.

The North America speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on technology into two notable segments; artificial intelligence based software and traditional software. The Speech and voice recognition market is dominated by artificial intelligence based software with 68.2% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.6% in the forecast period.

The North America speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on technology into two notable segments system; speech recognition software and voice recognition software. Speech recognition software is sub segmented on the basis of product type and usage. On the basis of product type, speech recognition software is sub segmented into text to speech and speech to text. Speech to text is further sub segmented into binary and multilingual. On the basis of usage, speech recognition software is sub segmented into back end, front end and end to end. Voice recognition software is sub segmented into voice verification software and voice identification software. The speech and voice recognition market is dominated by speech recognition software with 82.8% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 27.3% in the forecast period.

The North America speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on deployment into two notable segments; artificial intelligence based cloud based and on premise.

The North America speech and voice recognition market is segmented based on industry into eight notable segments system; entertainment and mobile apps, banking, healthcare, automobiles, analytics, security, education and academics and others.

Key Research Methodology Used By Data Bridge market Research

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

