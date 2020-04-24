Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market

According to AllTheResearch’s analysis, The Global Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 728.3 Mn in 2018, growing at a 4.9% CAGR by 2026. The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong.

Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument is highly demand in Healthcare sector due to COVID19 Impact. Non-Contact temperature measurement instrument provide accurate temperature measurements, and they are used in industrial applications such as quality control, maintenance, etc. In the manufacturing industry, infrared non-contact temperature sensors are highly preferred. These sensors are used as in-line monitoring applications that provide quick response in a short time. Apart from the technical benefits, they also require less maintenance cost. These factors contribute to the growth of non-contact temperature measurement instrument market –ecosystem. In the Aircraft manufacturing, non-contact temperature measurement instruments provide important information on the machine’s heating condition.

There exists a higher demand for these instruments, especially in end-use industries like Healthcare, Oil & gas, Mining, and Energy, which is driving the global non-contact temperature measurement instrumentmarket. Fixed mount non-contact temperature products are highly preferred in the industrial sector. Inaccuracy in temperature measurements by non-contact temperature measurement instruments due to external disturbances can slow downthe growth of the market during the forecast period. Due to the rise in industrialization, there is higher demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and other countries, which is expected to grow further in the near future. According to our estimates, the global non-contact temperature measurement instrument market was US$ 728. 3 Mn, as of 2018.

The use of non-contact thermometers is important for industrial applications, inorder to monitor and control heating conditions of machineries. Traditionally, portable and spot type infrared thermometers have been in use, but now, there is a higher demand for accurate non-contact temperature instruments. The advent of technologiessuch as IoTand advancements in electronicshelps in achieving higher accuracy andmake the data acquisition more efficient. Such technological advancements also boost the growth of non-contact temperature measurement instrument market.

Non-contact temperature measurement instruments are extensively used in the automotive industry. Some of the major applications include measuring temperatures of brakes, air conditioning systems, thermostats, engines, condensers, heated mirrors, and solenoids. One major challenge in the production of exterior automotive parts is to monitor a constant temperature. In the pilot production process, continuous measurement of temperature is necessary to optimize the overall process.

Non-Contact Temperature Measurement Instrument Market Ecosystem Regional Analysis:

The North American region is by far the largest contributor to the growth of the global non-contact temperature measurement instrument market. Advancements in the manufacturing processes of end-use industrieshave increased the adoption of non-contact temperature measurement instruments. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witnessthe highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for non-contact temperature measurement instruments in the Asia-Pacific region is significantly driven by investments in the industrial sector. The non-contact temperature measurement instrument market in North America was valued US$ 175. 9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5. 12% during the forecast period.

