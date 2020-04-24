Global Document Capture Software Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast Analysis

In 2017, the global Document Capture Software market size was 3600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7940 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Document Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Document Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Document Capture Software refers to applications that provide the ability and feature set to automate the process of scanningpaper documents or importing electronic documents.

Document Capture Software’s basic functionality is augmented by document capture software, which can add efficiency and standardization to the process.

The key players covered in this study

ABBYY Software

Hyland Software

Canon

Capsys

Adobe Systems

EMC

KnowledgeLake

IBM

Kofax

Oracle

Omtool

Perceptive Software

Xerox

Readsoft

Notable Solutions

DocuLex

Outback imaging Pty

Nuance Communications

Kodak

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Banking

Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Energy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Document Capture Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Document Capture Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Document Capture Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Document Capture Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Document Capture Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Banking

1.5.4 Financial Services & Insurance

1.5.5 Telecom & IT

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.8 Energy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Document Capture Software Market Size

2.2 Document Capture Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Document Capture Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Document Capture Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Document Capture Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Document Capture Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Document Capture Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Document Capture Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Document Capture Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Document Capture Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Document Capture Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Document Capture Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Document Capture Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Document Capture Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Document Capture Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Document Capture Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Document Capture Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Document Capture Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Document Capture Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Document Capture Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Document Capture Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Document Capture Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Document Capture Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Document Capture Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Document Capture Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Document Capture Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Document Capture Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Document Capture Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Document Capture Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ABBYY Software

12.1.1 ABBYY Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.1.4 ABBYY Software Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ABBYY Software Recent Development

12.2 Hyland Software

12.2.1 Hyland Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.2.4 Hyland Software Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Hyland Software Recent Development

12.3 Canon

12.3.1 Canon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.3.4 Canon Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Canon Recent Development

12.4 Capsys

12.4.1 Capsys Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.4.4 Capsys Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Capsys Recent Development

12.5 Adobe Systems

12.5.1 Adobe Systems Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.5.4 Adobe Systems Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Adobe Systems Recent Development

12.6 EMC

12.6.1 EMC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.6.4 EMC Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 EMC Recent Development

12.7 KnowledgeLake

12.7.1 KnowledgeLake Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.7.4 KnowledgeLake Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 KnowledgeLake Recent Development

12.8 IBM

12.8.1 IBM Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.8.4 IBM Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 IBM Recent Development

12.9 Kofax

12.9.1 Kofax Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.9.4 Kofax Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Kofax Recent Development

12.10 Oracle

12.10.1 Oracle Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Document Capture Software Introduction

12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Document Capture Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.11 Omtool

12.12 Perceptive Software

12.13 Xerox

12.14 Readsoft

12.15 Notable Solutions

12.16 DocuLex

12.17 Outback imaging Pty

12.18 Nuance Communications

12.19 Kodak

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

