GLOBAL CLOUD OSS BSS MARKET KEY OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE DEMAND | COMPETITOR INSIGHT – NOKIA, ORACLE, SIGMA SYSTEMS CANADA, CISCO, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.33 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of convergent billing systems is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud OSS BSS market are

Accenture,

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

Nokia,

Oracle,

Sigma Systems Canada LP,

Cisco Systems

By Solutions (Operations Support System, Business Support System), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End-User (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Architecture (Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Service Assurance, Customer Management, Network Management Systems), Network (Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless, Mobile, MVNO/MVNE), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing preference for convergent billing systems is driving the market.

Low operational cost is driving the market.

Major Industry Competitors: Cloud OSS BSS Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud OSS BSS market are Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia, Oracle, Sigma Systems Canada LP, Cisco Systems, MYCOM OSI, Comviva, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Optiva, Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., AMDOCS, SUBEX, TEOCO Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Tata Consultancy services announced the launch of their new version of HOBS (Hosted OSS/BSS) which is a TM Forum certified platform for digital enterprises. They will provide digital providers to simplify their processes, increase customer experience and to launch new digital services. The main aim is to provide security & privacy and a cloud based architecture business model.

In March 2015, Wipro Ltd announced that along with Orga Systems they are able to create a pre- integrated BSS solution. Wipro’s Open MVNO ‘Telco-in-a-box’ will provide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Communication Service Providers (CSP) in mobile fixed broadband spaces and in postpaid and prepaid segments. The main aim is that through end- to- end solutions provide business value to the customers.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

Cloud OSS BSS Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Cloud OSS BSS Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Cloud OSS BSS Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Cloud OSS BSS Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Cloud OSS BSS Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Cloud OSS BSS

Global Cloud OSS BSS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

