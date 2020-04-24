Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions market size was 1450 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2260 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2318306
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs) measure a patient’s symptoms, overall mental state, or the effects of a disease or condition on how the patient functions.
Health care industry is witnessing a profitable growth, forecast demand research and development of new drugs and treatment will increase.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Paraxel
Medidata Solution
Merge Healthcare
BioClinicaeClinical Solutions
CRF Health
ERT Clinical
OmniComm Systems
eClinical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Hosted
Licensed Enterprise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Biotech/Pharma Organizations
CROs
Academic Institutes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-ELECTRONIC-CLINICAL-OUTCOME-ASSESSMENT-ECOA-SOLUTIONS-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Hosted
1.4.3 Licensed Enterprise
1.4.4 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Biotech/Pharma Organizations
1.5.4 CROs
1.5.5 Academic Institutes
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size
2.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 Paraxel
12.2.1 Paraxel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Paraxel Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Paraxel Recent Development
12.3 Medidata Solution
12.3.1 Medidata Solution Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Medidata Solution Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Medidata Solution Recent Development
12.4 Merge Healthcare
12.4.1 Merge Healthcare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Merge Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Merge Healthcare Recent Development
12.5 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions
12.5.1 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 BioClinicaeClinical Solutions Recent Development
12.6 CRF Health
12.6.1 CRF Health Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 CRF Health Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 CRF Health Recent Development
12.7 ERT Clinical
12.7.1 ERT Clinical Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 ERT Clinical Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ERT Clinical Recent Development
12.8 OmniComm Systems
12.8.1 OmniComm Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 OmniComm Systems Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 OmniComm Systems Recent Development
12.9 eClinical
12.9.1 eClinical Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 eClinical Revenue in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 eClinical Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2318306
ABOUT US:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
CONTACT US:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155