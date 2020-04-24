Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2025
In 2017, the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure market size was 20000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 458800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 47.9% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure is the place for electric vehicle charging.
With the popularity of electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging infrastructure will become the key point of the development of the auto industry and energy industry.Electric vehicle charging infrastructure can better solve the problem of quick charge, energy conservation and emissions reduction.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
AeroVironment
Elektromotive
ChargePoint
Schneider Electric
Chargemaster
Eaton
Siemens
SemaConnect
ClipperCreek
Tesla Motors
Delphi Automotive
General Electric
Leviton Manufacturing
Market analysis by product type
Slow Charger
Fast Charger
Market analysis by market
Commercial
Residential
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure are as follows:
History Year: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
