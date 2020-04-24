Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Drone-Powered Business Solutions market size was 740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 84100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 80.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Drone-Powered Business Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone-Powered Business Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2318178

Drone-Powered Business Solutions is an act to help drone power supply.

Drones are increasingly used to carry out dangerous jobs in the energy industry that are otherwise performed by humans.

The key players covered in this study

3D Robotics

DroneDeploy

Phoenix Drone Services

PrecisionHawk

SenseFly

Pix4D

Aerobo

Cyber??hawk Innovations

Eagle-Eye Drone Service

Skylark Drones

Airware

FlyWorx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Multi-Rotor Drones

Gas/Fuel-Powered Drones

Market segment by Application, split into

Filming & Photography

Mapping & Surveying

Data Acquisition & Analytics

Surveillance & SAR

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Drone-Powered Business Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Drone-Powered Business Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drone-Powered Business Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-DRONE-POWERED-BUSINESS-SOLUTIONS-MARKET-SIZE-STATUS-AND-FORECAST-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Multi-Rotor Drones

1.4.3 Gas/Fuel-Powered Drones

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Filming & Photography

1.5.3 Mapping & Surveying

1.5.4 Data Acquisition & Analytics

1.5.5 Surveillance & SAR

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size

2.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drone-Powered Business Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Drone-Powered Business Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 3D Robotics

12.1.1 3D Robotics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 3D Robotics Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 3D Robotics Recent Development

12.2 DroneDeploy

12.2.1 DroneDeploy Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 DroneDeploy Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 DroneDeploy Recent Development

12.3 Phoenix Drone Services

12.3.1 Phoenix Drone Services Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Phoenix Drone Services Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Phoenix Drone Services Recent Development

12.4 PrecisionHawk

12.4.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

12.5 SenseFly

12.5.1 SenseFly Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 SenseFly Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 SenseFly Recent Development

12.6 Pix4D

12.6.1 Pix4D Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Pix4D Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Pix4D Recent Development

12.7 Aerobo

12.7.1 Aerobo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Aerobo Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Aerobo Recent Development

12.8 Cyber??hawk Innovations

12.8.1 Cyber??hawk Innovations Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Cyber??hawk Innovations Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cyber??hawk Innovations Recent Development

12.9 Eagle-Eye Drone Service

12.9.1 Eagle-Eye Drone Service Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Eagle-Eye Drone Service Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Eagle-Eye Drone Service Recent Development

12.10 Skylark Drones

12.10.1 Skylark Drones Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Drone-Powered Business Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Skylark Drones Revenue in Drone-Powered Business Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Skylark Drones Recent Development

12.11 Airware

12.12 FlyWorx

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2318178

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155