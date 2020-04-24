COVID-19 impact: What Does the Future Hold for Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market?
The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Application:
- Security and Surveillance
- Vehicle Parking
- Traffic Management
- Toll Enforcement
- Others
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by End-users:
- Government
- Homeland Security
- Traffic Department
- Defense
- Others
- Commercial
- Entertainment and Recreation Facilities (Shopping Centers, Multiplexes and Others)
- Dedicated Car Parks
- Others
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Component:
- Hardware
- ANPR Cameras
- Frame Grabber
- Others (Illuminators, Sensors etc.)
- Software
Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market, by Geography:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- UK
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SA)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SA
Each market player encompassed in the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market report?
- A critical study of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market share and why?
- What strategies are the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) market by the end of 2029?
