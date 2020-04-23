Wet Tissues and Wipes Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Wet Tissues and Wipes market will register a 6.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 21210 million by 2025, from $ 16470 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wet Tissues and Wipes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wet Tissues and Wipes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wet Tissues and Wipes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Common Type

Sanitary Type

Antiseptic Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Baby Use

Women Use

Other Body Use

Product Use

Other Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

P&G

Cascades

Kimberly-Clark

Johnson & Johnson

SC Johnson

Nice-Pak Products

3M

Clorox

Georgia-Pacific

Beiersdorf

GS Coverting

Pigeon

Albaad Massuot

Diamond Wipes International

Suominen Corporation

SCA

Hengan Group

Lenzing

Rockline Industries

Oji Holdings

Vinda Group

Tongling Jieya

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wet Tissues and Wipes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wet Tissues and Wipes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wet Tissues and Wipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wet Tissues and Wipes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wet Tissues and Wipes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Common Type

2.2.2 Sanitary Type

2.2.3 Antiseptic Type

2.3 Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Wet Tissues and Wipes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Baby Use

2.4.2 Women Use

2.4.3 Other Body Use

2.4.4 Product Use

2.4.5 Other Use

2.5 Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes by Company

3.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Wet Tissues and Wipes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Wet Tissues and Wipes by Regions

4.1 Wet Tissues and Wipes by Regions

4.2 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Distributors

10.3 Wet Tissues and Wipes Customer

11 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Wet Tissues and Wipes Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 P&G

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.1.3 P&G Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 P&G Latest Developments

12.2 Cascades

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.2.3 Cascades Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Cascades Latest Developments

12.3 Kimberly-Clark

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Latest Developments

12.4 Johnson & Johnson

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Latest Developments

12.5 SC Johnson

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.5.3 SC Johnson Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 SC Johnson Latest Developments

12.6 Nice-Pak Products

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.6.3 Nice-Pak Products Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Nice-Pak Products Latest Developments

12.7 3M

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.7.3 3M Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 3M Latest Developments

12.8 Clorox

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.8.3 Clorox Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Clorox Latest Developments

12.9 Georgia-Pacific

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.9.3 Georgia-Pacific Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Georgia-Pacific Latest Developments

12.10 Beiersdorf

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.10.3 Beiersdorf Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Beiersdorf Latest Developments

12.11 GS Coverting

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.11.3 GS Coverting Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 GS Coverting Latest Developments

12.12 Pigeon

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.12.3 Pigeon Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Pigeon Latest Developments

12.13 Albaad Massuot

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.13.3 Albaad Massuot Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Albaad Massuot Latest Developments

12.14 Diamond Wipes International

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.14.3 Diamond Wipes International Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Diamond Wipes International Latest Developments

12.15 Suominen Corporation

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.15.3 Suominen Corporation Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Suominen Corporation Latest Developments

12.16 SCA

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.16.3 SCA Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 SCA Latest Developments

12.17 Hengan Group

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.17.3 Hengan Group Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Hengan Group Latest Developments

12.18 Lenzing

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.18.3 Lenzing Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Lenzing Latest Developments

12.19 Rockline Industries

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.19.3 Rockline Industries Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 Rockline Industries Latest Developments

12.20 Oji Holdings

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.20.3 Oji Holdings Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Oji Holdings Latest Developments

12.21 Vinda Group

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.21.3 Vinda Group Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Vinda Group Latest Developments

12.22 Tongling Jieya

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Wet Tissues and Wipes Product Offered

12.22.3 Tongling Jieya Wet Tissues and Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Tongling Jieya Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

