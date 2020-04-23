VETERINARY FEED ADDITIVES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY SIZE SHARE GROWTH TRENDS AND FORECAST 2020 – 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Veterinary Feed Additives market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 19090 million by 2025, from $ 16820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Veterinary Feed Additives business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Veterinary Feed Additives market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Veterinary Feed Additives value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cattle Feeds

Sheep Feeds

Swine Feeds

Other Feeds

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Evonik

Sumitomo

DowDuPont

Adisseo

BASF

DSM

Charoen Pokphand Group

ADM

Cargill

Nutreco

Bio Agri Mix

Chemical

Alltech

Biomin

Addcon

Kemin Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Veterinary Feed Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Veterinary Feed Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Veterinary Feed Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Veterinary Feed Additives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Veterinary Feed Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Segment by Type

2.2.1 Minerals

2.2.2 Amino Acids

2.2.3 Vitamins

2.2.4 Enzymes

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Veterinary Feed Additives Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cattle Feeds

2.4.2 Sheep Feeds

2.4.3 Swine Feeds

2.4.4 Other Feeds

2.5 Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Veterinary Feed Additives by Company

3.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Veterinary Feed Additives Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Veterinary Feed Additives by Regions

4.1 Veterinary Feed Additives by Regions

4.2 Americas Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Veterinary Feed Additives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Veterinary Feed Additives Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Veterinary Feed Additives by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Veterinary Feed Additives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Veterinary Feed Additives by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Veterinary Feed Additives Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Distributors

10.3 Veterinary Feed Additives Customer

11 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Veterinary Feed Additives Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Evonik

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.1.3 Evonik Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Evonik Latest Developments

12.2 Sumitomo

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.2.3 Sumitomo Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Sumitomo Latest Developments

12.3 DowDuPont

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.3.3 DowDuPont Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 DowDuPont Latest Developments

12.4 Adisseo

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.4.3 Adisseo Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Adisseo Latest Developments

12.5 BASF

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.5.3 BASF Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 BASF Latest Developments

12.6 DSM

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.6.3 DSM Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 DSM Latest Developments

12.7 Charoen Pokphand Group

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.7.3 Charoen Pokphand Group Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Charoen Pokphand Group Latest Developments

12.8 ADM

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.8.3 ADM Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 ADM Latest Developments

12.9 Cargill

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.9.3 Cargill Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Cargill Latest Developments

12.10 Nutreco

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.10.3 Nutreco Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Nutreco Latest Developments

12.11 Bio Agri Mix

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.11.3 Bio Agri Mix Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Bio Agri Mix Latest Developments

12.12 Chemical

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.12.3 Chemical Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Chemical Latest Developments

12.13 Alltech

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.13.3 Alltech Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Alltech Latest Developments

12.14 Biomin

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.14.3 Biomin Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Biomin Latest Developments

12.15 Addcon

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.15.3 Addcon Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Addcon Latest Developments

12.16 Kemin Industries

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Veterinary Feed Additives Product Offered

12.16.3 Kemin Industries Veterinary Feed Additives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Kemin Industries Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

