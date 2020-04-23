Paper Towels Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Paper Towels market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 15700 million by 2025, from $ 12930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Paper Towels business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Paper Towels market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Paper Towels value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Rolled Paper Towels

Boxed Paper Towels

Multifold Paper Towels

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

At Home

Away From Home (AFH)

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Asaleo Care

SCA

Kimberly-Clark

Cascades

Georgia Pacific

Heng An

Kruger

WEPA

Metsä Tissue

C&S Paper

Seventh Generation

Oasis Brands

Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Paper Towels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Paper Towels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Paper Towels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Paper Towels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Paper Towels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Paper Towels Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Paper Towels Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Paper Towels Segment by Type

2.2.1 Rolled Paper Towels

2.2.2 Boxed Paper Towels

2.2.3 Multifold Paper Towels

2.3 Paper Towels Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Paper Towels Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Paper Towels Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Paper Towels Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Paper Towels Segment by Application

2.4.1 At Home

2.4.2 Away From Home (AFH)

2.5 Paper Towels Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Paper Towels Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Paper Towels Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Paper Towels Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Paper Towels by Company

3.1 Global Paper Towels Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Paper Towels Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Paper Towels Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Paper Towels Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Paper Towels Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Paper Towels Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Paper Towels Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Paper Towels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Paper Towels Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Paper Towels Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Paper Towels by Regions

4.1 Paper Towels by Regions

4.2 Americas Paper Towels Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Paper Towels Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Paper Towels Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Paper Towels Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Paper Towels Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Paper Towels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Paper Towels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Paper Towels Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Paper Towels Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Paper Towels Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Paper Towels Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Paper Towels Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Paper Towels Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Paper Towels Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paper Towels by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Paper Towels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Paper Towels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Paper Towels Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Paper Towels Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Paper Towels by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Paper Towels Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Paper Towels Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Paper Towels Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Paper Towels Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Paper Towels Distributors

10.3 Paper Towels Customer

11 Global Paper Towels Market Forecast

11.1 Global Paper Towels Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Paper Towels Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Paper Towels Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Paper Towels Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Paper Towels Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Paper Towels Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Procter & Gamble (P&G)

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.1.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Procter & Gamble (P&G) Latest Developments

12.2 Asaleo Care

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.2.3 Asaleo Care Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Asaleo Care Latest Developments

12.3 SCA

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.3.3 SCA Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 SCA Latest Developments

12.4 Kimberly-Clark

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.4.3 Kimberly-Clark Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Kimberly-Clark Latest Developments

12.5 Cascades

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.5.3 Cascades Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Cascades Latest Developments

12.6 Georgia Pacific

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.6.3 Georgia Pacific Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Georgia Pacific Latest Developments

12.7 Heng An

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.7.3 Heng An Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Heng An Latest Developments

12.8 Kruger

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.8.3 Kruger Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Kruger Latest Developments

12.9 WEPA

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.9.3 WEPA Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 WEPA Latest Developments

12.10 Metsä Tissue

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.10.3 Metsä Tissue Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Metsä Tissue Latest Developments

12.11 C&S Paper

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.11.3 C&S Paper Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 C&S Paper Latest Developments

12.12 Seventh Generation

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.12.3 Seventh Generation Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Seventh Generation Latest Developments

12.13 Oasis Brands

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.13.3 Oasis Brands Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Oasis Brands Latest Developments

12.14 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Paper Towels Product Offered

12.14.3 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Paper Towels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Essendant Inc (Boardwalk) Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

