Global Strollers Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Strollers market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1977.2 million by 2025, from $ 1944.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strollers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Strollers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Strollers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Lightweight
Standard
Multi Optional Systems
3-wheelers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
0 – 1 Year Old
1 – 2 Years Old
2.5 – 4 Years Old
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Good Baby
UPPAbaby
NEWELL RUBBERMAID
Combi Corporation
Stokke AS
Artsana S.p.A.
ABC Design
Hauck
Emmaljunga
Dorel
Aing
Roadmate
Peg Perego
BBH
Shenma Group
Mybaby
Seebaby
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Strollers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Strollers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Strollers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Strollers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Strollers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Strollers Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Strollers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Strollers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Lightweight
2.2.2 Standard
2.2.3 Multi Optional Systems
2.2.4 3-wheelers
2.3 Strollers Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Strollers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Strollers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Strollers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Strollers Segment by Application
2.4.1 0 – 1 Year Old
2.4.2 1 – 2 Years Old
2.4.3 2.5 – 4 Years Old
2.5 Strollers Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Strollers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Strollers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Strollers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Strollers by Company
3.1 Global Strollers Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Strollers Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Strollers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Strollers Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Strollers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Strollers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Strollers Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Strollers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Strollers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Strollers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Strollers by Regions
4.1 Strollers by Regions
4.2 Americas Strollers Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Strollers Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Strollers Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Strollers Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Strollers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Strollers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Strollers Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Strollers Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Strollers Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Strollers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Strollers Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Strollers Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Strollers Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Strollers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Strollers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Strollers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Strollers Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Strollers Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Strollers by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Strollers Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Strollers Distributors
10.3 Strollers Customer
11 Global Strollers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Strollers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Strollers Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Strollers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Strollers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Strollers Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Strollers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Good Baby
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.1.3 Good Baby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Good Baby Latest Developments
12.2 UPPAbaby
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.2.3 UPPAbaby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 UPPAbaby Latest Developments
12.3 NEWELL RUBBERMAID
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.3.3 NEWELL RUBBERMAID Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 NEWELL RUBBERMAID Latest Developments
12.4 Combi Corporation
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.4.3 Combi Corporation Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Combi Corporation Latest Developments
12.5 Stokke AS
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.5.3 Stokke AS Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Stokke AS Latest Developments
12.6 Artsana S.p.A.
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.6.3 Artsana S.p.A. Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Artsana S.p.A. Latest Developments
12.7 ABC Design
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.7.3 ABC Design Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 ABC Design Latest Developments
12.8 Hauck
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.8.3 Hauck Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Hauck Latest Developments
12.9 Emmaljunga
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.9.3 Emmaljunga Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Emmaljunga Latest Developments
12.10 Dorel
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.10.3 Dorel Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Dorel Latest Developments
12.11 Aing
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.11.3 Aing Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Aing Latest Developments
12.12 Roadmate
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.12.3 Roadmate Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Roadmate Latest Developments
12.13 Peg Perego
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.13.3 Peg Perego Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Peg Perego Latest Developments
12.14 BBH
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.14.3 BBH Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 BBH Latest Developments
12.15 Shenma Group
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.15.3 Shenma Group Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Shenma Group Latest Developments
12.16 Mybaby
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.16.3 Mybaby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Mybaby Latest Developments
12.17 Seebaby
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Strollers Product Offered
12.17.3 Seebaby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Seebaby Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
