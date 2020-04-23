Global Strollers Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Strollers market will register a 0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1977.2 million by 2025, from $ 1944.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Strollers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Strollers market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Strollers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Lightweight

Standard

Multi Optional Systems

3-wheelers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

0 – 1 Year Old

1 – 2 Years Old

2.5 – 4 Years Old

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Good Baby

UPPAbaby

NEWELL RUBBERMAID

Combi Corporation

Stokke AS

Artsana S.p.A.

ABC Design

Hauck

Emmaljunga

Dorel

Aing

Roadmate

Peg Perego

BBH

Shenma Group

Mybaby

Seebaby

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Strollers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Strollers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Strollers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Strollers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Strollers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Strollers Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Strollers Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Strollers Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lightweight

2.2.2 Standard

2.2.3 Multi Optional Systems

2.2.4 3-wheelers

2.3 Strollers Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Strollers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Strollers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Strollers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Strollers Segment by Application

2.4.1 0 – 1 Year Old

2.4.2 1 – 2 Years Old

2.4.3 2.5 – 4 Years Old

2.5 Strollers Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Strollers Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Strollers Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Strollers Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Strollers by Company

3.1 Global Strollers Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Strollers Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Strollers Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Strollers Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Strollers Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Strollers Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Strollers Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Strollers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Strollers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Strollers Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Strollers by Regions

4.1 Strollers by Regions

4.2 Americas Strollers Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Strollers Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Strollers Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Strollers Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Strollers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Strollers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Strollers Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Strollers Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Strollers Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Strollers Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Strollers Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Strollers Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Strollers Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Strollers by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Strollers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Strollers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Strollers Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Strollers Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Strollers by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Strollers Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Strollers Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Strollers Distributors

10.3 Strollers Customer

11 Global Strollers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Strollers Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Strollers Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Strollers Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Strollers Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Strollers Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Strollers Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Good Baby

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.1.3 Good Baby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Good Baby Latest Developments

12.2 UPPAbaby

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.2.3 UPPAbaby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 UPPAbaby Latest Developments

12.3 NEWELL RUBBERMAID

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.3.3 NEWELL RUBBERMAID Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 NEWELL RUBBERMAID Latest Developments

12.4 Combi Corporation

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.4.3 Combi Corporation Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Combi Corporation Latest Developments

12.5 Stokke AS

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.5.3 Stokke AS Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Stokke AS Latest Developments

12.6 Artsana S.p.A.

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.6.3 Artsana S.p.A. Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Artsana S.p.A. Latest Developments

12.7 ABC Design

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.7.3 ABC Design Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 ABC Design Latest Developments

12.8 Hauck

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.8.3 Hauck Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Hauck Latest Developments

12.9 Emmaljunga

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.9.3 Emmaljunga Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Emmaljunga Latest Developments

12.10 Dorel

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.10.3 Dorel Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Dorel Latest Developments

12.11 Aing

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.11.3 Aing Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Aing Latest Developments

12.12 Roadmate

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.12.3 Roadmate Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Roadmate Latest Developments

12.13 Peg Perego

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.13.3 Peg Perego Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Peg Perego Latest Developments

12.14 BBH

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.14.3 BBH Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 BBH Latest Developments

12.15 Shenma Group

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.15.3 Shenma Group Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Shenma Group Latest Developments

12.16 Mybaby

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.16.3 Mybaby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Mybaby Latest Developments

12.17 Seebaby

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Strollers Product Offered

12.17.3 Seebaby Strollers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Seebaby Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

