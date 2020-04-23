Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Ski Gear & Equipment market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6823.8 million by 2025, from $ 5753.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ski Gear & Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4276289
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ski Gear & Equipment market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ski Gear & Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Skis & Snowboard
Ski Boots
Ski Apparel
Ski Protection
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Alpine
Nordic
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Descente
Fischer
Atomic
Decathlon
Goldwin
Rossignol
Burton
Head
Helly Hansen
K2 Sports
Volkl
Uvex
Lafuma
DC
Swix
Smith Optics
Phenix
Columbia
Scott
Black Diamond
Dianese
Mammut
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Ski Gear & Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Ski Gear & Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Ski Gear & Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Ski Gear & Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Ski Gear & Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ski-gear-and-equipment-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Skis & Snowboard
2.2.2 Ski Boots
2.2.3 Ski Apparel
2.2.4 Ski Protection
2.3 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Ski Gear & Equipment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Alpine
2.4.2 Nordic
2.5 Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment by Company
3.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Ski Gear & Equipment Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Ski Gear & Equipment by Regions
4.1 Ski Gear & Equipment by Regions
4.2 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Distributors
10.3 Ski Gear & Equipment Customer
11 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Market Forecast
11.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Ski Gear & Equipment Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Descente
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.1.3 Descente Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Descente Latest Developments
12.2 Fischer
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.2.3 Fischer Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Fischer Latest Developments
12.3 Atomic
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.3.3 Atomic Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Atomic Latest Developments
12.4 Decathlon
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.4.3 Decathlon Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Decathlon Latest Developments
12.5 Goldwin
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.5.3 Goldwin Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Goldwin Latest Developments
12.6 Rossignol
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.6.3 Rossignol Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Rossignol Latest Developments
12.7 Burton
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.7.3 Burton Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Burton Latest Developments
12.8 Head
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.8.3 Head Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Head Latest Developments
12.9 Helly Hansen
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.9.3 Helly Hansen Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Helly Hansen Latest Developments
12.10 K2 Sports
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.10.3 K2 Sports Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 K2 Sports Latest Developments
12.11 Volkl
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.11.3 Volkl Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Volkl Latest Developments
12.12 Uvex
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.12.3 Uvex Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Uvex Latest Developments
12.13 Lafuma
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.13.3 Lafuma Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Lafuma Latest Developments
12.14 DC
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.14.3 DC Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 DC Latest Developments
12.15 Swix
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.15.3 Swix Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Swix Latest Developments
12.16 Smith Optics
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.16.3 Smith Optics Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Smith Optics Latest Developments
12.17 Phenix
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.17.3 Phenix Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Phenix Latest Developments
12.18 Columbia
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.18.3 Columbia Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Columbia Latest Developments
12.19 Scott
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.19.3 Scott Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Scott Latest Developments
12.20 Black Diamond
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.20.3 Black Diamond Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Black Diamond Latest Developments
12.21 Dianese
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.21.3 Dianese Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Dianese Latest Developments
12.22 Mammut
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Ski Gear & Equipment Product Offered
12.22.3 Mammut Ski Gear & Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Mammut Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4276289
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155