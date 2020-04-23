Global Screen Protector Market 2020: by Key Players, Growth, Industry Trends Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Screen Protector market will register a 13.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3713.9 million by 2025, from $ 2272.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Screen Protector business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Screen Protector market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Screen Protector value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
PET
Tempered Glass
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Mobile Phones
Tablets
Notebook
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ZAGG
NuShield
OtterBox
BELKIN
TECH ARMOR
3M
Spigen
MOSHI
BodyGuardz
XtremeGuard
Simplism
PanzerGlass
DEFF
POWERSUPPORT
CRYSTAL ARMOR
Halo Screen Protector Film
Air-J
Dicota
CROCFOL
Amplim
Benks
ADPO
Capdase
Momax
Pisen
Screen Cares
OK8
Valma
intelliARMOR
iCarez
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Screen Protector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Screen Protector market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Screen Protector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Screen Protector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Screen Protector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Screen Protector Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Screen Protector Segment by Type
2.2.1 PET
2.2.2 Tempered Glass
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Screen Protector Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Screen Protector Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Screen Protector Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Screen Protector Segment by Application
2.4.1 Mobile Phones
2.4.2 Tablets
2.4.3 Notebook
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Screen Protector Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Screen Protector Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Screen Protector Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Screen Protector by Company
3.1 Global Screen Protector Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Screen Protector Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Screen Protector Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Screen Protector Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Screen Protector Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Screen Protector Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Screen Protector Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Screen Protector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Screen Protector Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Screen Protector Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Screen Protector by Regions
4.1 Screen Protector by Regions
4.2 Americas Screen Protector Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Screen Protector Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Screen Protector Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Screen Protector Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Screen Protector Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Screen Protector Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Screen Protector Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Screen Protector by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Screen Protector Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Screen Protector Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Screen Protector Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Screen Protector Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Screen Protector Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Screen Protector Distributors
10.3 Screen Protector Customer
11 Global Screen Protector Market Forecast
11.1 Global Screen Protector Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Screen Protector Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Screen Protector Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 ZAGG
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.1.3 ZAGG Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 ZAGG Latest Developments
12.2 NuShield
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.2.3 NuShield Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 NuShield Latest Developments
12.3 OtterBox
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.3.3 OtterBox Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 OtterBox Latest Developments
12.4 BELKIN
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.4.3 BELKIN Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 BELKIN Latest Developments
12.5 TECH ARMOR
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.5.3 TECH ARMOR Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 TECH ARMOR Latest Developments
12.6 3M
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.6.3 3M Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 3M Latest Developments
12.7 Spigen
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.7.3 Spigen Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Spigen Latest Developments
12.8 MOSHI
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.8.3 MOSHI Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 MOSHI Latest Developments
12.9 BodyGuardz
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.9.3 BodyGuardz Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 BodyGuardz Latest Developments
12.10 XtremeGuard
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.10.3 XtremeGuard Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 XtremeGuard Latest Developments
12.11 Simplism
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.11.3 Simplism Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Simplism Latest Developments
12.12 PanzerGlass
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.12.3 PanzerGlass Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 PanzerGlass Latest Developments
12.13 DEFF
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.13.3 DEFF Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 DEFF Latest Developments
12.14 POWERSUPPORT
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.14.3 POWERSUPPORT Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 POWERSUPPORT Latest Developments
12.15 CRYSTAL ARMOR
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.15.3 CRYSTAL ARMOR Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 CRYSTAL ARMOR Latest Developments
12.16 Halo Screen Protector Film
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.16.3 Halo Screen Protector Film Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Halo Screen Protector Film Latest Developments
12.17 Air-J
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.17.3 Air-J Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Air-J Latest Developments
12.18 Dicota
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.18.3 Dicota Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Dicota Latest Developments
12.19 CROCFOL
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.19.3 CROCFOL Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 CROCFOL Latest Developments
12.20 Amplim
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.20.3 Amplim Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Amplim Latest Developments
12.21 Benks
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.21.3 Benks Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Benks Latest Developments
12.22 ADPO
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.22.3 ADPO Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 ADPO Latest Developments
12.23 Capdase
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.23.3 Capdase Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Capdase Latest Developments
12.24 Momax
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.24.3 Momax Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 Momax Latest Developments
12.25 Pisen
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.25.3 Pisen Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 Pisen Latest Developments
12.26 Screen Cares
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.26.3 Screen Cares Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Screen Cares Latest Developments
12.27 OK8
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.27.3 OK8 Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 OK8 Latest Developments
12.28 Valma
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.28.3 Valma Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 Valma Latest Developments
12.29 intelliARMOR
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.29.3 intelliARMOR Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 intelliARMOR Latest Developments
12.30 iCarez
12.30.1 Company Information
12.30.2 Screen Protector Product Offered
12.30.3 iCarez Screen Protector Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.30.4 Main Business Overview
12.30.5 iCarez Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
