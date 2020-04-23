GLOBAL POLO SHIRT MARKET 2020: TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Polo Shirt market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5806.9 million by 2025, from $ 5220.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polo Shirt business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4389034
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polo Shirt market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Polo Shirt value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Kids Shirt
Women Shirt
Men Shirt
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Every Day Wear
Game Wear
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Banana Republic
J. Press
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Brooks Brothers
Calvin Klein
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lacoste
Burberry
Paul Stuart
Prada
Thom Browne
Hugo Boss
Vineyard Vines
Tommy Hilfiger
Kent Wang
Gucci
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Polo Shirt consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Polo Shirt market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Polo Shirt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Polo Shirt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Polo Shirt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-polo-shirt-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Polo Shirt Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Polo Shirt Segment by Type
2.2.1 Kids Shirt
2.2.2 Women Shirt
2.2.3 Men Shirt
2.3 Polo Shirt Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Polo Shirt Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Polo Shirt Segment by Application
2.4.1 Every Day Wear
2.4.2 Game Wear
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Polo Shirt Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Polo Shirt Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Polo Shirt Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Polo Shirt by Company
3.1 Global Polo Shirt Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Polo Shirt Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Polo Shirt Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Polo Shirt Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Polo Shirt Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Polo Shirt Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Polo Shirt by Regions
4.1 Polo Shirt by Regions
4.2 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Polo Shirt Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Polo Shirt Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Polo Shirt by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Polo Shirt Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Polo Shirt Distributors
10.3 Polo Shirt Customer
11 Global Polo Shirt Market Forecast
11.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Polo Shirt Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Banana Republic
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.1.3 Banana Republic Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Banana Republic Latest Developments
12.2 J. Press
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.2.3 J. Press Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 J. Press Latest Developments
12.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.3.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Latest Developments
12.4 Brooks Brothers
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.4.3 Brooks Brothers Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Brooks Brothers Latest Developments
12.5 Calvin Klein
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.5.3 Calvin Klein Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Calvin Klein Latest Developments
12.6 Abercrombie & Fitch
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.6.3 Abercrombie & Fitch Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Abercrombie & Fitch Latest Developments
12.7 Lacoste
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.7.3 Lacoste Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Lacoste Latest Developments
12.8 Burberry
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.8.3 Burberry Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Burberry Latest Developments
12.9 Paul Stuart
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.9.3 Paul Stuart Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Paul Stuart Latest Developments
12.10 Prada
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.10.3 Prada Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Prada Latest Developments
12.11 Thom Browne
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.11.3 Thom Browne Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Thom Browne Latest Developments
12.12 Hugo Boss
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.12.3 Hugo Boss Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Hugo Boss Latest Developments
12.13 Vineyard Vines
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.13.3 Vineyard Vines Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Vineyard Vines Latest Developments
12.14 Tommy Hilfiger
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.14.3 Tommy Hilfiger Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Tommy Hilfiger Latest Developments
12.15 Kent Wang
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.15.3 Kent Wang Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Kent Wang Latest Developments
12.16 Gucci
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered
12.16.3 Gucci Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Gucci Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4389034
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155