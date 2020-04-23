GLOBAL POLO SHIRT MARKET 2020: TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Polo Shirt market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5806.9 million by 2025, from $ 5220.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polo Shirt business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polo Shirt market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Polo Shirt value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Banana Republic

J. Press

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Abercrombie & Fitch

Lacoste

Burberry

Paul Stuart

Prada

Thom Browne

Hugo Boss

Vineyard Vines

Tommy Hilfiger

Kent Wang

Gucci

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Polo Shirt consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Polo Shirt market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polo Shirt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polo Shirt with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Polo Shirt submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Polo Shirt Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Polo Shirt Segment by Type

2.2.1 Kids Shirt

2.2.2 Women Shirt

2.2.3 Men Shirt

2.3 Polo Shirt Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Polo Shirt Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Polo Shirt Segment by Application

2.4.1 Every Day Wear

2.4.2 Game Wear

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Polo Shirt Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Polo Shirt Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Polo Shirt Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Polo Shirt by Company

3.1 Global Polo Shirt Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Polo Shirt Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polo Shirt Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Polo Shirt Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polo Shirt Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Polo Shirt Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Polo Shirt Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Polo Shirt Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Polo Shirt by Regions

4.1 Polo Shirt by Regions

4.2 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Polo Shirt Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Polo Shirt Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Polo Shirt Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Polo Shirt Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polo Shirt by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Polo Shirt Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Polo Shirt Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Polo Shirt Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Polo Shirt Distributors

10.3 Polo Shirt Customer

11 Global Polo Shirt Market Forecast

11.1 Global Polo Shirt Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Polo Shirt Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Polo Shirt Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Banana Republic

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.1.3 Banana Republic Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Banana Republic Latest Developments

12.2 J. Press

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.2.3 J. Press Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 J. Press Latest Developments

12.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.3.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Latest Developments

12.4 Brooks Brothers

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.4.3 Brooks Brothers Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Brooks Brothers Latest Developments

12.5 Calvin Klein

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.5.3 Calvin Klein Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Calvin Klein Latest Developments

12.6 Abercrombie & Fitch

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.6.3 Abercrombie & Fitch Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Abercrombie & Fitch Latest Developments

12.7 Lacoste

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.7.3 Lacoste Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Lacoste Latest Developments

12.8 Burberry

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.8.3 Burberry Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Burberry Latest Developments

12.9 Paul Stuart

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.9.3 Paul Stuart Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Paul Stuart Latest Developments

12.10 Prada

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.10.3 Prada Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Prada Latest Developments

12.11 Thom Browne

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.11.3 Thom Browne Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Thom Browne Latest Developments

12.12 Hugo Boss

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.12.3 Hugo Boss Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Hugo Boss Latest Developments

12.13 Vineyard Vines

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.13.3 Vineyard Vines Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Vineyard Vines Latest Developments

12.14 Tommy Hilfiger

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.14.3 Tommy Hilfiger Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Tommy Hilfiger Latest Developments

12.15 Kent Wang

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.15.3 Kent Wang Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Kent Wang Latest Developments

12.16 Gucci

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Polo Shirt Product Offered

12.16.3 Gucci Polo Shirt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Gucci Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

