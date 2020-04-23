Global Outdoor Watch Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor Watch market will register a 14.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 68400 million by 2025, from $ 39190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor Watch business, shared in Chapter 3.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4276213

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Outdoor Watch market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Outdoor Watch value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Swatch Group

Chopard

Rolex

Casio

Seiko

Suunto

Fossil

Garmin

Citizen

LUMINOX

Samsung

Huawei

Pebble

Movado Group

Ezon

NOMOS Glashütte

LG

Apple

TIMEX

Sony

Fitbit

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Watch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Watch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Watch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Outdoor Watch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-outdoor-watch-market-growth-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Outdoor Watch Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Outdoor Watch Segment by Type

2.2.1 Quartz Movement

2.2.2 Mechanical Movement

2.3 Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Outdoor Watch Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Outdoor Watch Segment by Application

2.4.1 Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

2.4.2 Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

2.5 Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Outdoor Watch Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Outdoor Watch Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Outdoor Watch by Company

3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Outdoor Watch Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Outdoor Watch Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Outdoor Watch by Regions

4.1 Outdoor Watch by Regions

4.2 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Outdoor Watch Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Outdoor Watch Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Outdoor Watch by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Outdoor Watch Distributors

10.3 Outdoor Watch Customer

11 Global Outdoor Watch Market Forecast

11.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Swatch Group

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.1.3 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Swatch Group Latest Developments

12.2 Chopard

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.2.3 Chopard Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Chopard Latest Developments

12.3 Rolex

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.3.3 Rolex Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Rolex Latest Developments

12.4 Casio

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.4.3 Casio Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Casio Latest Developments

12.5 Seiko

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.5.3 Seiko Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Seiko Latest Developments

12.6 Suunto

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.6.3 Suunto Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Suunto Latest Developments

12.7 Fossil

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.7.3 Fossil Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Fossil Latest Developments

12.8 Garmin

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.8.3 Garmin Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Garmin Latest Developments

12.9 Citizen

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.9.3 Citizen Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Citizen Latest Developments

12.10 LUMINOX

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.10.3 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 LUMINOX Latest Developments

12.11 Samsung

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.11.3 Samsung Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Samsung Latest Developments

12.12 Huawei

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.12.3 Huawei Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Huawei Latest Developments

12.13 Pebble

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.13.3 Pebble Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Pebble Latest Developments

12.14 Movado Group

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.14.3 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Movado Group Latest Developments

12.15 Ezon

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.15.3 Ezon Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Ezon Latest Developments

12.16 NOMOS Glashütte

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.16.3 NOMOS Glashütte Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 NOMOS Glashütte Latest Developments

12.17 LG

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.17.3 LG Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 LG Latest Developments

12.18 Apple

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.18.3 Apple Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Apple Latest Developments

12.19 TIMEX

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.19.3 TIMEX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 TIMEX Latest Developments

12.20 Sony

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.20.3 Sony Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Sony Latest Developments

12.21 Fitbit

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered

12.21.3 Fitbit Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Fitbit Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4276213

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155