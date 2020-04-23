Global Outdoor Watch Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Outdoor Watch market will register a 14.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 68400 million by 2025, from $ 39190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outdoor Watch business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Outdoor Watch market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Outdoor Watch value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Quartz Movement
Mechanical Movement
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts
Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Swatch Group
Chopard
Rolex
Casio
Seiko
Suunto
Fossil
Garmin
Citizen
LUMINOX
Samsung
Huawei
Pebble
Movado Group
Ezon
NOMOS Glashütte
LG
Apple
TIMEX
Sony
Fitbit
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Outdoor Watch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Outdoor Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Outdoor Watch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Outdoor Watch with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Outdoor Watch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Outdoor Watch Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Outdoor Watch Segment by Type
2.2.1 Quartz Movement
2.2.2 Mechanical Movement
2.3 Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Outdoor Watch Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Outdoor Watch Segment by Application
2.4.1 Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts
2.4.2 Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts
2.5 Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Outdoor Watch Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Outdoor Watch Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Outdoor Watch by Company
3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Outdoor Watch Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Outdoor Watch Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Outdoor Watch by Regions
4.1 Outdoor Watch by Regions
4.2 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Outdoor Watch Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Outdoor Watch Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Outdoor Watch by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Outdoor Watch Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Outdoor Watch Distributors
10.3 Outdoor Watch Customer
11 Global Outdoor Watch Market Forecast
11.1 Global Outdoor Watch Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Outdoor Watch Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Swatch Group
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.1.3 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Swatch Group Latest Developments
12.2 Chopard
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.2.3 Chopard Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Chopard Latest Developments
12.3 Rolex
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.3.3 Rolex Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Rolex Latest Developments
12.4 Casio
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.4.3 Casio Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Casio Latest Developments
12.5 Seiko
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.5.3 Seiko Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Seiko Latest Developments
12.6 Suunto
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.6.3 Suunto Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Suunto Latest Developments
12.7 Fossil
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.7.3 Fossil Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Fossil Latest Developments
12.8 Garmin
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.8.3 Garmin Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Garmin Latest Developments
12.9 Citizen
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.9.3 Citizen Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Citizen Latest Developments
12.10 LUMINOX
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.10.3 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 LUMINOX Latest Developments
12.11 Samsung
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.11.3 Samsung Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Samsung Latest Developments
12.12 Huawei
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.12.3 Huawei Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Huawei Latest Developments
12.13 Pebble
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.13.3 Pebble Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Pebble Latest Developments
12.14 Movado Group
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.14.3 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Movado Group Latest Developments
12.15 Ezon
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.15.3 Ezon Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Ezon Latest Developments
12.16 NOMOS Glashütte
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.16.3 NOMOS Glashütte Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 NOMOS Glashütte Latest Developments
12.17 LG
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.17.3 LG Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 LG Latest Developments
12.18 Apple
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.18.3 Apple Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Apple Latest Developments
12.19 TIMEX
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.19.3 TIMEX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 TIMEX Latest Developments
12.20 Sony
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.20.3 Sony Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Sony Latest Developments
12.21 Fitbit
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Outdoor Watch Product Offered
12.21.3 Fitbit Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Fitbit Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
