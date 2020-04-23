Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Maternity Intimate Wear market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5381.7 million by 2025, from $ 4431 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Maternity Intimate Wear business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Maternity Intimate Wear market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Maternity Intimate Wear value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Bra
Panty
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
On-line
Franchised Store
Shopping mall and Supermarket
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Destination Maternity
Rosemadame
JoJo Maman Bebe
NOPPIES
Tytex A/S
Thyme Maternity
Cake Maternity
Mothercare
Lamaze Intimates
Hanes
You! Lingerie
Mamaway
UKIMAMI
JoynCleon
Amoralia
Hotmilk
Mereville
BelaBumBum
Bravado
Gennie’s
Yunzhicai
Mammy’s Secret
Yunxiang
JOYmom
IQQI
Huibao
Lovesmama
Tingmei
Mammy Village
Merries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Maternity Intimate Wear consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Maternity Intimate Wear market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Maternity Intimate Wear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Maternity Intimate Wear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Maternity Intimate Wear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Segment by Type
2.2.1 Bra
2.2.2 Panty
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Maternity Intimate Wear Segment by Application
2.4.1 On-line
2.4.2 Franchised Store
2.4.3 Shopping mall and Supermarket
2.5 Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear by Company
3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Maternity Intimate Wear by Regions
4.1 Maternity Intimate Wear by Regions
4.2 Americas Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Maternity Intimate Wear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Maternity Intimate Wear Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Maternity Intimate Wear by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Distributors
10.3 Maternity Intimate Wear Customer
11 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Forecast
11.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Destination Maternity
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.1.3 Destination Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Destination Maternity Latest Developments
12.2 Rosemadame
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.2.3 Rosemadame Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Rosemadame Latest Developments
12.3 JoJo Maman Bebe
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.3.3 JoJo Maman Bebe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 JoJo Maman Bebe Latest Developments
12.4 NOPPIES
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.4.3 NOPPIES Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 NOPPIES Latest Developments
12.5 Tytex A/S
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.5.3 Tytex A/S Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Tytex A/S Latest Developments
12.6 Thyme Maternity
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.6.3 Thyme Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Thyme Maternity Latest Developments
12.7 Cake Maternity
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.7.3 Cake Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Cake Maternity Latest Developments
12.8 Mothercare
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.8.3 Mothercare Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Mothercare Latest Developments
12.9 Lamaze Intimates
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.9.3 Lamaze Intimates Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Lamaze Intimates Latest Developments
12.10 Hanes
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.10.3 Hanes Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Hanes Latest Developments
12.11 You! Lingerie
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.11.3 You! Lingerie Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 You! Lingerie Latest Developments
12.12 Mamaway
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.12.3 Mamaway Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Mamaway Latest Developments
12.13 UKIMAMI
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.13.3 UKIMAMI Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 UKIMAMI Latest Developments
12.14 JoynCleon
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.14.3 JoynCleon Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 JoynCleon Latest Developments
12.15 Amoralia
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.15.3 Amoralia Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Amoralia Latest Developments
12.16 Hotmilk
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.16.3 Hotmilk Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Hotmilk Latest Developments
12.17 Mereville
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.17.3 Mereville Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Mereville Latest Developments
12.18 BelaBumBum
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.18.3 BelaBumBum Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 BelaBumBum Latest Developments
12.19 Bravado
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.19.3 Bravado Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Bravado Latest Developments
12.20 Gennie’s
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.20.3 Gennie’s Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Gennie’s Latest Developments
12.21 Yunzhicai
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.21.3 Yunzhicai Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Yunzhicai Latest Developments
12.22 Mammy’s Secret
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.22.3 Mammy’s Secret Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Mammy’s Secret Latest Developments
12.23 Yunxiang
12.23.1 Company Information
12.23.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.23.3 Yunxiang Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.23.4 Main Business Overview
12.23.5 Yunxiang Latest Developments
12.24 JOYmom
12.24.1 Company Information
12.24.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.24.3 JOYmom Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.24.4 Main Business Overview
12.24.5 JOYmom Latest Developments
12.25 IQQI
12.25.1 Company Information
12.25.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.25.3 IQQI Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.25.4 Main Business Overview
12.25.5 IQQI Latest Developments
12.26 Huibao
12.26.1 Company Information
12.26.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.26.3 Huibao Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.26.4 Main Business Overview
12.26.5 Huibao Latest Developments
12.27 Lovesmama
12.27.1 Company Information
12.27.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.27.3 Lovesmama Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.27.4 Main Business Overview
12.27.5 Lovesmama Latest Developments
12.28 Tingmei
12.28.1 Company Information
12.28.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.28.3 Tingmei Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.28.4 Main Business Overview
12.28.5 Tingmei Latest Developments
12.29 Mammy Village
12.29.1 Company Information
12.29.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.29.3 Mammy Village Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.29.4 Main Business Overview
12.29.5 Mammy Village Latest Developments
12.30 Merries
12.30.1 Company Information
12.30.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered
12.30.3 Merries Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.30.4 Main Business Overview
12.30.5 Merries Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
