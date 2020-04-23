Global Helmets Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Helmets market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5796.4 million by 2025, from $ 5240.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Helmets business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4276087
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Helmets market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Helmets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Full face helmet
Open face helmet
Half helmet
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Transportation
Sport
Dangerous Work Activities
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BRG Sports
Limar
PT Tarakusuma Indah
Schuberth
Nolan
HJC
AGV(Dainese)
OGK Kabuto
Dorel
Studds
YOHE
Pengcheng Helmets
Jiujiang Jiadeshi
Trek Bicycle Corporation
MET
AIROH
Zhejiang Jixiang
Orbea
Rudy Project
Safety Helmets MFG
Yema
Hehui Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Helmets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-helmets-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Helmets Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Helmets Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Helmets Segment by Type
2.2.1 Full face helmet
2.2.2 Open face helmet
2.2.3 Half helmet
2.3 Helmets Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Helmets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Helmets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Helmets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Helmets Segment by Application
2.4.1 Transportation
2.4.2 Sport
2.4.3 Dangerous Work Activities
2.5 Helmets Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Helmets Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Helmets Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Helmets Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Helmets by Company
3.1 Global Helmets Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Helmets Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Helmets Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Helmets Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Helmets Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Helmets Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Helmets Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Helmets by Regions
4.1 Helmets by Regions
4.2 Americas Helmets Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Helmets Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Helmets Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Helmets Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Helmets Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Helmets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Helmets Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Helmets Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Helmets Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Helmets Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Helmets Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Helmets Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Helmets Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Helmets Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Helmets by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Helmets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Helmets Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Helmets Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Helmets Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Helmets by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Helmets Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Helmets Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Helmets Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Helmets Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Helmets Distributors
10.3 Helmets Customer
11 Global Helmets Market Forecast
11.1 Global Helmets Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Helmets Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Helmets Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Helmets Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Helmets Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Helmets Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 BRG Sports
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.1.3 BRG Sports Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 BRG Sports Latest Developments
12.2 Limar
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.2.3 Limar Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Limar Latest Developments
12.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.3.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 PT Tarakusuma Indah Latest Developments
12.4 Schuberth
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.4.3 Schuberth Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Schuberth Latest Developments
12.5 Nolan
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.5.3 Nolan Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Nolan Latest Developments
12.6 HJC
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.6.3 HJC Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 HJC Latest Developments
12.7 AGV(Dainese)
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.7.3 AGV(Dainese) Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 AGV(Dainese) Latest Developments
12.8 OGK Kabuto
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.8.3 OGK Kabuto Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 OGK Kabuto Latest Developments
12.9 Dorel
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.9.3 Dorel Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Dorel Latest Developments
12.10 Studds
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.10.3 Studds Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Studds Latest Developments
12.11 YOHE
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.11.3 YOHE Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 YOHE Latest Developments
12.12 Pengcheng Helmets
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.12.3 Pengcheng Helmets Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Pengcheng Helmets Latest Developments
12.13 Jiujiang Jiadeshi
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.13.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Latest Developments
12.14 Trek Bicycle Corporation
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.14.3 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Trek Bicycle Corporation Latest Developments
12.15 MET
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.15.3 MET Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 MET Latest Developments
12.16 AIROH
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.16.3 AIROH Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 AIROH Latest Developments
12.17 Zhejiang Jixiang
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.17.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Zhejiang Jixiang Latest Developments
12.18 Orbea
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.18.3 Orbea Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Orbea Latest Developments
12.19 Rudy Project
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.19.3 Rudy Project Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Rudy Project Latest Developments
12.20 Safety Helmets MFG
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.20.3 Safety Helmets MFG Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Safety Helmets MFG Latest Developments
12.21 Yema
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.21.3 Yema Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Yema Latest Developments
12.22 Hehui Group
12.22.1 Company Information
12.22.2 Helmets Product Offered
12.22.3 Hehui Group Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.22.4 Main Business Overview
12.22.5 Hehui Group Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4276087
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155