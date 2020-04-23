Global Educational Toy Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Educational Toy market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 35830 million by 2025, from $ 26150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Educational Toy business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Educational Toy market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Educational Toy value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Activity Toys
Games and Puzzles
Construction Toys
Dolls and Accessories
Outdoor and Sports Toys
Other Type
The segment of other type holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 43%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Infant/Preschool Toys
Age 6-8
Age 9-11
Other
The age 6-8 holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 44% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
LEGO
Giochi Preziosi
Mattel
Bandai
TAKARA TOMY
Hasbro
Melissa & Doug
Gigotoys
Simba – Dickie Group
MGA Enternment
MindWare
BanBao
Safari
PLAYMOBIL
Leapfrog
Vtech
Goldlok Toys
Spin Master
Ravensburger
Qunxing
Osmo
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Educational Toy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Educational Toy market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Educational Toy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Educational Toy with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Educational Toy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Educational Toy Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Educational Toy Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Educational Toy Segment by Type
2.2.1 Activity Toys
2.2.2 Games and Puzzles
2.2.3 Construction Toys
2.2.4 Dolls and Accessories
2.2.5 Outdoor and Sports Toys
2.2.6 Other Type
2.3 Educational Toy Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Educational Toy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Educational Toy Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Educational Toy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Educational Toy Segment by Application
2.4.1 Infant/Preschool Toys
2.4.2 Age 6-8
2.4.3 Age 9-11
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Educational Toy Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Educational Toy Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Educational Toy Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Educational Toy Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Educational Toy by Company
3.1 Global Educational Toy Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Educational Toy Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Educational Toy Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Educational Toy Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Educational Toy Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Educational Toy Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Educational Toy Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Educational Toy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Educational Toy Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Educational Toy Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Educational Toy by Regions
4.1 Educational Toy by Regions
4.2 Americas Educational Toy Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Educational Toy Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Educational Toy Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Educational Toy Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Educational Toy Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Educational Toy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Educational Toy Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Educational Toy Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Educational Toy Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Educational Toy Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Educational Toy Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Educational Toy Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Educational Toy Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Educational Toy Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Educational Toy by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Educational Toy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Educational Toy Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Educational Toy Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Educational Toy Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Educational Toy by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Educational Toy Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Educational Toy Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Educational Toy Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Educational Toy Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Educational Toy Distributors
10.3 Educational Toy Customer
11 Global Educational Toy Market Forecast
11.1 Global Educational Toy Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Educational Toy Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Educational Toy Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Educational Toy Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Educational Toy Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Educational Toy Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 LEGO
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.1.3 LEGO Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 LEGO Latest Developments
12.2 Giochi Preziosi
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.2.3 Giochi Preziosi Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Giochi Preziosi Latest Developments
12.3 Mattel
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.3.3 Mattel Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mattel Latest Developments
12.4 Bandai
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.4.3 Bandai Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Bandai Latest Developments
12.5 TAKARA TOMY
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.5.3 TAKARA TOMY Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 TAKARA TOMY Latest Developments
12.6 Hasbro
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.6.3 Hasbro Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Hasbro Latest Developments
12.7 Melissa & Doug
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.7.3 Melissa & Doug Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Melissa & Doug Latest Developments
12.8 Gigotoys
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.8.3 Gigotoys Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Gigotoys Latest Developments
12.9 Simba – Dickie Group
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.9.3 Simba – Dickie Group Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Simba – Dickie Group Latest Developments
12.10 MGA Enternment
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.10.3 MGA Enternment Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 MGA Enternment Latest Developments
12.11 MindWare
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.11.3 MindWare Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 MindWare Latest Developments
12.12 BanBao
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.12.3 BanBao Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 BanBao Latest Developments
12.13 Safari
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.13.3 Safari Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Safari Latest Developments
12.14 PLAYMOBIL
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.14.3 PLAYMOBIL Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 PLAYMOBIL Latest Developments
12.15 Leapfrog
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.15.3 Leapfrog Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Leapfrog Latest Developments
12.16 Vtech
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.16.3 Vtech Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Vtech Latest Developments
12.17 Goldlok Toys
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.17.3 Goldlok Toys Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Goldlok Toys Latest Developments
12.18 Spin Master
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.18.3 Spin Master Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Spin Master Latest Developments
12.19 Ravensburger
12.19.1 Company Information
12.19.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.19.3 Ravensburger Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.19.4 Main Business Overview
12.19.5 Ravensburger Latest Developments
12.20 Qunxing
12.20.1 Company Information
12.20.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.20.3 Qunxing Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.20.4 Main Business Overview
12.20.5 Qunxing Latest Developments
12.21 Osmo
12.21.1 Company Information
12.21.2 Educational Toy Product Offered
12.21.3 Osmo Educational Toy Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.21.4 Main Business Overview
12.21.5 Osmo Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
