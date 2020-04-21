Medical Gases-Equipment Market Expected to Increase to US$ 4,147.94 Mn by 2027|Air Liquide, Linde, Praxair Technology, Atlas Copco Ltd, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO, Messer Group, SOL Spa, Rotarex

Medical Gases-Equipment Market Expected to Increase to US$ 4,147.94 Mn by 2027

The Global Medical Gases-Equipment Industry is estimated to generate $ 4,147.94 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% % from 2020 to 2027, according to a report by Data Bridge Market Research. Technological advancement in the medical gases- equipment is expected to enhance the market growth. Rising cases of chronic diseases among population is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising cases of respiratory diseases, increasing pollution levels, growing usage of tobacco use, increasing incidence of preterm birth, rising government initiatives and growing demand for home healthcare & point of care diagnostics also enhance the market growth.

A new report, Global "Medical Gases-Equipment Market" provides an overview of recent factors enabling growth in the global Medical Gases-Equipment industry.

Top Players in the Market are: Natus Medical Incorporated, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Compumedics Limited, Medtronic, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Draeger Medical Systems, Inc., Masimo, Blackrock Microsystems, LLC., Cadwell Industries, Inc, Delsys Incorporated, Electrical Geodesics, Inc., ELMIKO MEDICAL sp. z o.o., Lifelines Neuro, Motion Lab Systems, Inc, Neurovirtual / Sleepvirtual, Zynex Medical, among other domestic and global players.

Global Medical Gases-Equipment Market research report also provides the latest manufacturing data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity. The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Medical Gases-Equipment market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including: Air Liquide, Linde, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Praxair Technology, Inc., Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, Messer Group, Gas Control Equipment Ltd, SOL Spa, Rotarex, Medical Gas Solutions Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc, Flogas, BeaconMedaes, among other domestic and global players.

No. of Medical Gases-Equipment Market Report Pages: 350

No of Tables: 220

No of Figures: 60

The Segments And Sub-Section of Medical Gases-Equipment Market are shown below:

By Type (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment), Application (Therapeutic Applications, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic Applications, Other Applications)

By Product (Manifolds, Outlets, Hose Assemblies and Valves, Alarm Systems, Cylinders, Flowmeters, Regulators, Medical Air Compressors, Vacuum Systems, Masks)

By End-Users (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutions, Emergency Services)

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Medical Gases-Equipment market. The Global Medical Gases-Equipment market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2018; Base year – 2020; Forecast period- 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

The countries covered in the Medical Gases-Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Medical Gases-Equipment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

The Global Medical Gases-Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Medical Gases-Equipment market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.-

Global Medical Gases-Equipment Market Scope and Market Size

Medical gases-equipment market is segmented of the basis of type, application, products and end-users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the medical gases-equipment market is segmented into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Medical gases segment is divided into pure medical gases and medical gas mixtures. Pure medical gases on the basis of type are segmented into oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, nitrous oxide, medical air, and helium. Form of delivery segment of the pure medical gases is segmented into high-pressure cylinders, liquid tanks, and bulk delivery. Medical gas mixture segment is divided into blood-gas mixtures, lung diffusion mixtures, nitrous oxide-oxygen mixtures, carbon dioxide-oxygen mixtures, laser-gas mixtures, aerobic gas mixtures, anaerobic gas mixtures, ethylene oxide/sterilant gas mixtures. Medical gas equipment segment is divided into equipment accessories, gas delivery systems and cryogenic products. Equipment accessories is further divided into vacuum systems, manifolds, regulators, flowmeters, suction regulators, hoses, valves with integrated pressure regulators, outlets, monitoring systems, and medical air compressors.

Application segment of the market is divided into therapeutic applications, pharmaceutical manufacturing & research, diagnostic application and other applications. Therapeutic applications are further divided into respiratory therapies, cardiovascular therapies, anaesthesia delivery, cryosurgery and other therapeutic applications. Pharmaceutical manufacturing & research segment is divided into drug discovery, pharmaceutical manufacturing, process development, and quality control. Diagnostic applications segment is divided into medical imaging and general laboratory applications.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, home healthcare, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions and emergency services.

Product segment of the medical gases-equipment market is segmented into manifolds, outlets, hose assemblies and valves, alarm systems, cylinders, flowmeters, regulators, medical air compressors, vacuum systems and masks.

