Leukapheresis Market report 2026 By Focusing On Top Companies like Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Market Analysis:

The global leukapheresis market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 19.9 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.1 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing number of blood donations and rising demand for leukopaks.

Report Segmentation:-

Global Leukapheresis Market, By Type (Leukapheresis Devices, Leukapheresis Disposables), Application (Research Applications, Therapeutic Applications), End User (Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Transfusion Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

The global leukapheresis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used different strategies such as mergers, partnerships, expansions, innovative product launches, agreements, joint ventures, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leukapheresis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the leukapheresis market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd, Haemonetics Corporation, Terumo BCT Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Macopharma, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, HemaCare, Caltag Medsystem Ltd, AllCells, StemExpress, PPA, Key Biologics LLC, ZenBio Inc., Precision for Medicine Inc., BioIVT, Digital Pharmacist Inc., Lmb Technologie GmbH, Grifols, S.A, Bioelettronica and Kaneka Pharma Europe NV.

Market Definition: Global Leukapheresis Market

Leukapheresis is a procedure used for separating white blood cells from a sample of blood. It can be performed to reduce the count of very high white blood cell, to attain cells for various research purposes and to obtain autologous blood cells for further transplant back into patient. It is a type of apheresis, used for separating out a particular constituent of blood and to return the remaining part back to the circulation.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of leukemia has improved the market growth

Increasing use of leukapheresis in pediatric patients is a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of therapeutic leukapheresis and leukopaks is acting as a major restraint for the market

Stringent recruitment criteria for donor act as a major factor hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Leukapheresis Market

By Type Leukapheresis Devices Apheresis Devices Leukapheresis Columns & Cell Separators Leukoreduction Filters Leukapheresis Disposables

By Application Research Applications Therapeutic Applications

By End User Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers Academic and Research Institutes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Hospitals and Transfusion Centers



Key Developments in the Market:

In 2018, Terumo BCT has adopted product enhancements, geographic expansion and new product launches to certify its dominance in the industry.

In May 2017, Fresenius announced its production expansion for medical devices in Haina.

