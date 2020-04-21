Laboratory Filtration Market Comprehensive Study by Top Key Vendors ALFA LAVAL, AD INSTRUMENTS, Sartorius AG

The report “Global laboratory filtration Market” is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Laboratory Filtration Market By Technology (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Vacuum Filtration, Nano Filtration, Reverse Osmosis), Products (Filtration Media, Filtration Assembly, Filtration Accessories), Utility (Disposable, Reusable), End User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food and Beverage Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global Laboratory Filtration Market Report 2019 is the latest research study released by Data Bridge Market Research evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing capital structure of the Laboratory Filtration Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ALFA LAVAL, AD INSTRUMENTS, Sartorius AG, GVS S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Others.

Some of the major players operating in this market are ALFA LAVAL, AD INSTRUMENTS, Sartorius AG, GVS S.p.A, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, 3M, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG, MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC., DrM, Dr. Mueller AG, Danaher, Cantel Medical, Repligen Corporation , Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd. and among others.

Laboratory filtration is one of the commonly used separation process for removing solid particles from a liquid or a gas by depositing them on a filter medium. Laboratory filtration devices are used in various research and development laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, food industries and many more.

In laboratory filtration, different types of technology are used for filtration like microfiltration, ultrafiltration, vacuum filtration, nano filtration and reverse osmosis.

In microfiltration which includes different type of membrane filters to remove the process containments from air or liquid by passage of microporous membrane. The ultrafiltration technique is used for industrial, pilot and laboratory small scale. The filtration technique is liable for separation of proteins, nucleic acids and carbohydrates and other scale containments without use of high temperature at small and larger scale. The filtration process can be used for various steps involved in the bio technology and other food and chemical industries such as cell harvesting, harvest concentration, depyrogenation of injectable drugs, enzyme purification and final drugs concentrations.

Segmentation: Global Laboratory Filtration Market

Global laboratory filtration market is segmented into four notable segments which are technology, products, utility and end user.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration and nano filtration In June 2019, Advanced Microdevices Pvt. Ltd. announced to launch Aseptivac new vacuum filtration unit with expanded filter capacity, this product allows for greatly expanded capacity, higher flow rate and overall better performance with bottle filtration. After this launch of new product, the company showcased their capability to find innovative solutions for filtration in the lab and manufacturing setting.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into filtration media, filtration assembly and filtration accessories In March 2019, Alfa Laval expanded its range of the magnetic mixers by adding the Alfa Laval LeviMag which is engineered for aseptic processing of beverages, food and dairy products. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of utility, the market is segmented into reusable and disposable In January 2017, Cantel Medical Corp. announced that its subsidiaries Mar Cor Purification(USA) done an agreement with RephiLe Bioscience, Ltd.(USA), to distribute their laboratory water systems in North America, These water system is used in research facilities, universities, hospitals and other critical high purity, low volume applications. These new systems are capable of producing various grades of high purity water used in lab, research, blood analyzers and other grades of water.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, diagnostic centers, contract research organizations and food and beverage companies In January 2018, DrM, Dr. Mueller AG announced the launch of new Single-Use (SU) filtration FUNDABAC SU Filter. The product is developed and designed to maintain the quality of the filter throughputs with enhanced filter capacity. The company has provided new opportunity with the development to the single users industries.



In May 2019, Sartorius Stedim Biotech launches new ambr 15 cell culture micro bioreactor system. This product improved design of clone selection as well as media and feed optimization in fed-batch and perfusion mimic conditions. This new system supports Cell & Gene therapy applications, including HEK293 for viral vector production, T-cells, iPSCs and other immune-derived cell lines.

In October 2016, REPLIGEN CORPORATION announced to launch a single-use version of its XCell ATF cell retention system. This new system can reduce implementation costs by as much as 55% compared to its stainless steel equivalent. Due to this development the company has enhanced its portfolio.

In May 2015, Danaher announced that they have acquired Pall Corporation (U.S). Pall Corporation is a leading provider of filtration, separation and purification solutions that remove contaminants or separate substances from a variety of solids, liquids and gases. After this acquisition Pall Corporation provide leading business with significant runway for expansion and strengthens of Danaher life sciences position in the strategically-attractive, high-growth biopharmaceutical market.

