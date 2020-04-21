E-invoicing Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Basware, Cegedim, Comarch, Coupa, IBM, Nipendo, SAP SE, The Sage, Tradeshift, Transcepta

E-invoicing Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of E-invoicing Market.

Electronic invoicing, also known as e-Invoicing, is the interchange of the invoice document between the buyer and the supplier in the integrated automated format. E-invoices include purchase orders, debit notes, remittance slips, credit notes, and payment terms & instructions. Conventionally, invoicing, was a heavily paper-based method that is manually exhaustive and also prone to human error causing in increased cost for the companies. The e-invoicing market growth is highly reliant on the growth of overall adoption of paperless invoicing model across the globe.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the E-invoicing market are the rapid growth in the globalization and the increasing demand for internet-based centralized systems for invoicing/billing in organizations such as BFSI, IT, and retail companies. In addition, to promote digital transactions and rise the penetration of banking services, governments are significantly investing in financial institutions to encourage them for extending their mobile banking services in the rural areas, which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the E-invoicing market growth in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the E-Invoicing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-Invoicing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-Invoicing market in the global market.

The “Global E-Invoicing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-Invoicing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global E-Invoicing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Invoicing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global E-invoicing market is segmented on the basis of deployment model and end-user. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. Based on end-user, the E-invoicing market is divided into B2B, B2C, Others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting E-Invoicing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global E-Invoicing Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global E-Invoicing market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall E-Invoicing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the E-Invoicing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the E-Invoicing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of E-Invoicing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global E-Invoicing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

