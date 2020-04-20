US Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Growth And Forecast To 2027: Leading Players General Electric Company, LIDCO, Pulsion Medical Systems SE (Getinge), Koninklijke Philips N.V, ICU Medical

The US Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Advancements in medical technology and innovations, as well as increase in R&D spending by manufacturers, have resulted in the launch of various medical devices, including hemodynamic monitoring systems. At present, the hemodynamic monitoring systems are used to guide physicians to design the therapies or treatments at the time of circulatory instability for the patients living with cardiovascular diseases.

In the US, various players are operating in the hemodynamic monitoring system market; they are involved in the product development activities. For instance, in February 2018, Getinge AB has received Section 510(k) clearance from FDA for its PulsioFlex Monitoring System and PiCCO Module. It is a modular platform integrated with intelligent visualization for advanced hemodynamic patient monitoring. The PulsioFlex Monitoring System is ideal for use in clinical settings such as operating rooms (ORs), emergency rooms (ERs), and intensive care units (ICUs).

Company Profiles

General Electric Company

LIDCO

Pulsion Medical Systems SE (Getinge)

Koninklijke Philips N.V

ICU Medical, Inc.

Cheetah Medical (Baxter International)

Deltex Medical

Schwarzer Cardiotek

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Osypka Medical GmBH

