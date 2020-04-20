MEA Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market | COVID-19 Impact Research Report With Top Players and Growth Opportunity

The drivers of the market are the surging geriatric population, growing awareness regarding the safety and usage of energy-based aesthetic devices, and the shift toward non-surgical minimally invasive aesthetic treatments. These devices are based on different sources of energy, such as electromagnetic, laser, and plasma energy.

Based on technology, the MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market is classified into plasma energy, suction, cryolipolysis, ultrasound, electromagnetic energy, light, and laser-based. The classification of laser-based technology held the largest share in the market in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the wide application of this technology in fat reduction and hair removal and its use in skin resurfacing devices. It has many variants — ruby, alexandrite, carbon dioxide, potassium titanyl phosphate, erbium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet, and neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet.

The MEA energy-based aesthetic devices market is observing growth due to the swift inclusion of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Consumers have become aware about pros and cons associated with surgical aesthetic treatments and are now opting for non-surgical methods. Cosmetic treatments are pretty cost-intensive, and many patients of different countries travel to emerging economies for cheaper healthcare services. For instance, Turkey received 756,000 patients from 144 nationalities in 2017, which generated a $7.2 billion to the country’s economy, as per Turkish Healthcare Travel Council.

Therefore, the market for energy-based aesthetic devices in the region would flourish as the demand for cosmetic procedures is set to increase further in the forecast period.

