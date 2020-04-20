Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market is Booming Worldwide with Prominent Players – Novaliq GmbH, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Horus Pharma

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

The global dry eye syndrome treatment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market By Product Type (Emulsions, Lubricant Eye Drops/Solutions, Eye Ointments, Autologous Serum Eye Drops, Nutrition Supplements, Others), Disease Type (Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome, Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome), Treatment Type (Lubricating Agents, Tear Stimulators, Artificial Tears, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antibiotic Drugs, Others), End-User (Home Healthcare, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major players operating in this market are Mitotech, SA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALLERGAN, Novaliq GmbH, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Horus Pharma, Senju Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., VISUfarma, Akorn, Incorporated, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Alcon Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Similasan and others.

Dry eye syndrome is a condition that has an increasing prevalence along with the increasing ages. It is around 50.0% more common in women as compared to men. Dry eye if left untreated can lead to ulcers, pain, scars on the cornea or some loss of the vision. However, the permanent loss of vision due to dry eye is uncommon.

Dry eye syndrome can be associated with:

Any disease process which helps in altering the components of the tears Cosmetic surgery, if eye-lids are opened widely Inflammation of surface of the eyes, the conjunctiva or the lacrimal gland Growth in the surface of the eyes, as in thyroid diseases when the eyes protrude forward

Segmentation: Global Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market

Global dry eye syndrome treatment market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, disease type, treatment type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into emulsions, lubricant eye drops/solutions, eye ointments, nutrition supplements, autologous serum eye drops and others. In June 2019, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Oxford Biomedica entered into the R&D collaboration and the Option and License agreement for the advancement of the gene therapy vectors for the inherited retinal diseases. The main aim of this R&D collaboration is of generating pre-clinical proof of the concept for treating the inherited retinal diseases with the lentiviral vectors that is manufactured and developed by OXB. This would help in the product development of the company.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome and aqueous dry eye syndrome In May 2019, Allergan participated at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health Care Conference which was held in Las Vegas on 14th May. This would help the company to enhance its customer base

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into tear stimulators, lubricating agents, anti-inflammatory drugs, artificial tears, antibiotic drugs and others In June 2019, Akorn, Inc. was presented at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference which was held on 7th June in the U.S. This strategy will help the company to give insights regarding their products and increase their customer base.

On the basis end user, the market is segmented into of home healthcare, hospitals, clinics and others In January 2017, Akorn, Inc. was presented at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference which was held on 9th January in the U.S. This strategy will help the company to enhance their customer base and expand its business.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into of hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. In May 2019, Johnson & Johnson Vision showcase their New Data and Innovations in Eye Care at the 2019 British Contact Lens Association Conference (BCLA) which was held in U.K. from 30th May and 1st June. This would help the company to focus on driving the transformational innovation for improving the vision performance and the comfort for patients across the world.



Recent Developments

In June 2019, Novartis completed the acquisition of Xiidra from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. This strategy would help the company to boost their ophthalmic portfolio in the market.

In June 2019, Allergan participated at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference which was held in New York on 6th June. This would help the company to enhance its customer base.

In December 2018, Alcon Inc. acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc. (U.S.). The major advantage of this acquisition is that it will help Alcon to expand its product portfolio in ocular health products and thus expanded its patient base by providing treatment for dry eye syndrome.

