Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Growth Analysis, Comprehensive Insights And Forecast 2020-2026 | Covance Inc., GenScript, Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of artificial intelligence in drug discovery is major factor for the growth of this market.

Leading Players of Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Albany Molecular Research Inc, Charles River, Evotec A.G., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC., Jubilant Biosys. Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Covance Inc., GenScript, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, WuXi AppTec, Syngene, Viva Biotech (Shanghai) Ltd, SRI International, Domainnex.

Market Drivers: Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

Increasing usage of AI in drug discovery is driving the market

Technological advancement and development is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints: Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

High price of the drug discovery outsourcing is restraining the growth of this market.

Increasing risk of the drug failure is restraining the growth of this market

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry Overview

1.1 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Drug Discovery Outsourcing Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Size by Demand

2.3 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Drug Discovery Outsourcing by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Size by Type

3.3 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

4.1 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Sales

4.2 Drug Discovery Outsourcing Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Segmentation: Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

By Therapeutic Area

Respiratory System

Pain and Anaesthesia

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Haematology

Cardiovascular

Endocrine

Gastrointestinal

Immunomodulation

Anti-Infective

Central Nervous System

Dermatology

Genitourinary System

By Drug Type

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

By Workflow

Target Identification & Screening

Target Validation & Functional Informatics

Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization

Preclinical Development

Other Associated Workflow

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Recent Industry Developments

In November 2018, Schrödinger and WuXi together announced the launch of their new company Faxian Therapeutics which will use Schrodinger computational technologies and WuXi’s drug design and synthesis services so that they can find new drugs to meet the demand of the people. This new firm will be headquartered in New York.

In June 2016, BioDuro, LLC, along with Formex they have announced the launch of BioDuro organization so that they can provide solution for integrated drug discovery and development, API synthesis and optimization, formulation and cGMP manufacture of drug products. The main aim is to meet the rising demand for new drugs in the market and to increase their business worldwide.

Competitive Analysis

Global drug discovery outsourcing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of drug discovery outsourcing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

