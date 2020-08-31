Global Cloud AI Developer Services Industry Market Research Report from 2020-2025

Market Overview

The Cloud AI Developer Services market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Cloud AI Developer Services market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of XX%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, from USD XX million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Cloud AI Developer Services market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Breakdown by Type, Cloud AI Developer Services market has been segmented into

Image Recognition

Language Recognition

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)

Breakdown by Application, Cloud AI Developer Services has been segmented into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Cloud AI Developer Services market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Cloud AI Developer Services markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Cloud AI Developer Services market.

For China, this report analyses the China market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and Cloud AI Developer Services Market Share Analysis

Cloud AI Developer Services competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Cloud AI Developer Services sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Cloud AI Developer Services sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Cloud AI Developer Services are:

Aible

HUAWEI

Dataiku

Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud)

H2O.ai

Amazon (AWS)

Microsoft

Google

DataRobot

IBM

Prevision.io

Tencent

Salesforce

SAP

Table of Content

1 Cloud AI Developer Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud AI Developer Services

1.2 Classification of Cloud AI Developer Services by Type

1.2.1 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Image Recognition

1.2.4 Language Recognition

1.2.5 Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)

1.3 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 SMEs

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Cloud AI Developer Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud AI Developer Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud AI Developer Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cloud AI Developer Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cloud AI Developer Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cloud AI Developer Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Aible

2.1.1 Aible Details

2.1.2 Aible Major Business

2.1.3 Aible SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Aible Product and Services

2.1.5 Aible Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 HUAWEI

2.2.1 HUAWEI Details

2.2.2 HUAWEI Major Business

2.2.3 HUAWEI SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 HUAWEI Product and Services

2.2.5 HUAWEI Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Dataiku

2.3.1 Dataiku Details

2.3.2 Dataiku Major Business

2.3.3 Dataiku SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Dataiku Product and Services

2.3.5 Dataiku Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud)

2.4.1 Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud) Details

2.4.2 Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud) Major Business

2.4.3 Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud) Product and Services

2.4.5 Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud) Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 H2O.ai

2.5.1 H2O.ai Details

2.5.2 H2O.ai Major Business

2.5.3 H2O.ai SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 H2O.ai Product and Services

2.5.5 H2O.ai Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Amazon (AWS)

2.6.1 Amazon (AWS) Details

2.6.2 Amazon (AWS) Major Business

2.6.3 Amazon (AWS) Product and Services

2.6.4 Amazon (AWS) Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Microsoft

2.7.1 Microsoft Details

2.7.2 Microsoft Major Business

2.7.3 Microsoft Product and Services

2.7.4 Microsoft Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Google

2.8.1 Google Details

2.8.2 Google Major Business

2.8.3 Google Product and Services

2.8.4 Google Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 DataRobot

2.9.1 DataRobot Details

2.9.2 DataRobot Major Business

2.9.3 DataRobot Product and Services

2.9.4 DataRobot Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 IBM

2.10.1 IBM Details

2.10.2 IBM Major Business

2.10.3 IBM Product and Services

2.10.4 IBM Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Prevision.io

2.11.1 Prevision.io Details

2.11.2 Prevision.io Major Business

2.11.3 Prevision.io Product and Services

2.11.4 Prevision.io Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Tencent

2.12.1 Tencent Details

2.12.2 Tencent Major Business

2.12.3 Tencent Product and Services

2.12.4 Tencent Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Salesforce

2.13.1 Salesforce Details

2.13.2 Salesforce Major Business

2.13.3 Salesforce Product and Services

2.13.4 Salesforce Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 SAP

2.14.1 SAP Details

2.14.2 SAP Major Business

2.14.3 SAP Product and Services

2.14.4 SAP Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cloud AI Developer Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cloud AI Developer Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Cloud AI Developer Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Image Recognition Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Language Recognition Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Cloud AI Developer Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 SMEs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Cloud AI Developer Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Cloud AI Developer Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

