Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Services, Solutions, Trends and Forecast By 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Virtual Power Plant (VPP) and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has lately published a new report titled, *Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025*. The researchers have offered a broad understanding of the industry with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Virtual-Power-Plant-(VPP)_p490176.html

At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth. Key drivers that are fuelling the growth are also discussed in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth in the years to come are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

With an aim to broaden the overall picture, the report has segregated the industry based on varied segments including product type, application, and end user. These segments are analysed on the basis of CGAR, size, share, production, and consumption. Geographical analysis is also done by the industry experts, wherein key regions and their growth potential have been studied. This will assist the companies to identify profit-making opportunities in these regions.

Complete profiling of the key players including _Ørsted, Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）, Enbala, Duke Energy, EnerNOC, RWE, Viridity Energy, GE Digital Energy, Bosch, Siemens_ is mapped by the report. Besides that, industry experts and researchers have studied the competitive scenario by stressing on the key strategic initiatives adopted by the industry participants. This report will serve as a key instrument for the vendors to gain an inclusive understanding of the present and future scenario of the industry.

What the Report has to Offer?

Size Forecasts: The report has analysed the industry based on the value and volume over the projected period. Other important parameters including price, capacity, cost, revenue, gross margin, sales revenue, and production are also looked into

Future Prospects: The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects that may prove promising for the players to make future investment

Trend Analysis: The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming trends and developments that may take place in the coming future

Segmental Analysis: Segments such as application, product type, and end user, along with their contribution to the overall industry size, are analysed by the researchers in this section

Regional Analysis: Here, the report examines the present and upcoming developments in varied regions and respective countries

Competitive Analysis: The report here discusses about the key strategic initiatives considered by the key players to sustain their hold. This analysis will surely help the competitors in planning their activities ahead

Table of Content

1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Virtual Power Plant (VPP)

1.2 Classification of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) by Type

1.2.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 OC Model

1.2.4 FM Model

1.3 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Residential

1.4 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Virtual Power Plant (VPP) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Ørsted

2.1.1 Ørsted Details

2.1.2 Ørsted Major Business

2.1.3 Ørsted SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Ørsted Product and Services

2.1.5 Ørsted Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid）

2.2.1 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Details

2.2.2 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Major Business

2.2.3 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Product and Services

2.2.5 Schneider Electric（AutoGrid） Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Enbala

2.3.1 Enbala Details

2.3.2 Enbala Major Business

2.3.3 Enbala SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Enbala Product and Services

2.3.5 Enbala Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Duke Energy

2.4.1 Duke Energy Details

2.4.2 Duke Energy Major Business

2.4.3 Duke Energy SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Duke Energy Product and Services

2.4.5 Duke Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 EnerNOC

2.5.1 EnerNOC Details

2.5.2 EnerNOC Major Business

2.5.3 EnerNOC SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 EnerNOC Product and Services

2.5.5 EnerNOC Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 RWE

2.6.1 RWE Details

2.6.2 RWE Major Business

2.6.3 RWE Product and Services

2.6.4 RWE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Viridity Energy

2.7.1 Viridity Energy Details

2.7.2 Viridity Energy Major Business

2.7.3 Viridity Energy Product and Services

2.7.4 Viridity Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 GE Digital Energy

2.8.1 GE Digital Energy Details

2.8.2 GE Digital Energy Major Business

2.8.3 GE Digital Energy Product and Services

2.8.4 GE Digital Energy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Bosch

2.9.1 Bosch Details

2.9.2 Bosch Major Business

2.9.3 Bosch Product and Services

2.9.4 Bosch Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Siemens

2.10.1 Siemens Details

2.10.2 Siemens Major Business

2.10.3 Siemens Product and Services

2.10.4 Siemens Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Virtual Power Plant (VPP) by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 OC Model Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 FM Model Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Commercial Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Industrial Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Residential Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG