Professional Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Unmanned Helicopter Market (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Unmanned Helicopter market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Unmanned Helicopter market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Unmanned Helicopter market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Unmanned Helicopter market has been segmented into

Below 100kg

100-500kg

Above 500kg

By Application, Unmanned Helicopter has been segmented into:

Military

Civil

The major players covered in Unmanned Helicopter are:

Northrop Grumman

Aeroscout

Schiebel

Lockheed Martin

Yamaha

Boeing

Beijing Zhonghangzhi

Saab Group

Leonardo

Alpha Unmanned Systems

Aviation Industry

Beijing Chinawing UAV

EWATT

Among other players domestic and global, Unmanned Helicopter market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Unmanned Helicopter market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Unmanned Helicopter markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Unmanned Helicopter market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Unmanned Helicopter market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Unmanned Helicopter Market Share Analysis

Unmanned Helicopter competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Unmanned Helicopter sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Unmanned Helicopter sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Unmanned Helicopter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Unmanned Helicopter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Unmanned Helicopter in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Unmanned Helicopter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Unmanned Helicopter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Unmanned Helicopter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Unmanned Helicopter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Unmanned Helicopter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Max.Takeoff Weight

1.2.1 Overview: Global Unmanned Helicopter Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Below 100kg

1.2.3 100-500kg

1.2.4 Above 500kg

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Unmanned Helicopter Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Civil

1.4 Overview of Global Unmanned Helicopter Market

1.4.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Northrop Grumman

2.1.1 Northrop Grumman Details

2.1.2 Northrop Grumman Major Business

2.1.3 Northrop Grumman SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Northrop Grumman Product and Services

2.1.5 Northrop Grumman Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Aeroscout

2.2.1 Aeroscout Details

2.2.2 Aeroscout Major Business

2.2.3 Aeroscout SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Aeroscout Product and Services

2.2.5 Aeroscout Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Schiebel

2.3.1 Schiebel Details

2.3.2 Schiebel Major Business

2.3.3 Schiebel SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Schiebel Product and Services

2.3.5 Schiebel Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Lockheed Martin

2.4.1 Lockheed Martin Details

2.4.2 Lockheed Martin Major Business

2.4.3 Lockheed Martin SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Lockheed Martin Product and Services

2.4.5 Lockheed Martin Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Yamaha

2.5.1 Yamaha Details

2.5.2 Yamaha Major Business

2.5.3 Yamaha SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Yamaha Product and Services

2.5.5 Yamaha Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Boeing

2.6.1 Boeing Details

2.6.2 Boeing Major Business

2.6.3 Boeing Product and Services

2.6.4 Boeing Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Beijing Zhonghangzhi

2.7.1 Beijing Zhonghangzhi Details

2.7.2 Beijing Zhonghangzhi Major Business

2.7.3 Beijing Zhonghangzhi Product and Services

2.7.4 Beijing Zhonghangzhi Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Saab Group

2.8.1 Saab Group Details

2.8.2 Saab Group Major Business

2.8.3 Saab Group Product and Services

2.8.4 Saab Group Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Leonardo

2.9.1 Leonardo Details

2.9.2 Leonardo Major Business

2.9.3 Leonardo Product and Services

2.9.4 Leonardo Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Alpha Unmanned Systems

2.10.1 Alpha Unmanned Systems Details

2.10.2 Alpha Unmanned Systems Major Business

2.10.3 Alpha Unmanned Systems Product and Services

2.10.4 Alpha Unmanned Systems Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Aviation Industry

2.11.1 Aviation Industry Details

2.11.2 Aviation Industry Major Business

2.11.3 Aviation Industry Product and Services

2.11.4 Aviation Industry Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Beijing Chinawing UAV

2.12.1 Beijing Chinawing UAV Details

2.12.2 Beijing Chinawing UAV Major Business

2.12.3 Beijing Chinawing UAV Product and Services

2.12.4 Beijing Chinawing UAV Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 EWATT

2.13.1 EWATT Details

2.13.2 EWATT Major Business

2.13.3 EWATT Product and Services

2.13.4 EWATT Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Unmanned Helicopter Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Unmanned Helicopter Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Max.Takeoff Weight

10.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales and Market Share by Max.Takeoff Weight (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Unmanned Helicopter Revenue and Market Share by Max.Takeoff Weight (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Unmanned Helicopter Price by Max.Takeoff Weight (2015-2020)

11 Global Unmanned Helicopter Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Unmanned Helicopter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Unmanned Helicopter Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast by Max.Takeoff Weight (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales Forecast by Max.Takeoff Weight (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Unmanned Helicopter Market Share Forecast by Max.Takeoff Weight (2021-2025)

12.4 Unmanned Helicopter Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Unmanned Helicopter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Unmanned Helicopter Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

