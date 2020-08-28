Competitors Analysis of Malted Barley Market from 2020 to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Malted Barley industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Malted Barley and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Malted Barley Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Malted Barley players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Malted-Barley_p490177.html

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Malted Barley is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Malted Barley budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Malted Barley sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Boortmalt

Muntons Malt

Viking Malt

Malteurop

Avangard-Agro

Groupe Soufflet

Shun Tai Mai bud Group

Rahr Malting Company

United Malt

COFCO

Beidahuang Group

Tsingtao

Jiangsu Nongken

Dalian Xingze

Market Segment by Type, covers

Basic Malt

Special Malt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Brewing

Food Industry

Others

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Malted Barley Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Malted Barley Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Basic Malt

1.2.3 Special Malt

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Malted Barley Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Brewing

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Malted Barley Market

1.4.1 Global Malted Barley Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Boortmalt

2.1.1 Boortmalt Details

2.1.2 Boortmalt Major Business

2.1.3 Boortmalt SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Boortmalt Product and Services

2.1.5 Boortmalt Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Muntons Malt

2.2.1 Muntons Malt Details

2.2.2 Muntons Malt Major Business

2.2.3 Muntons Malt SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Muntons Malt Product and Services

2.2.5 Muntons Malt Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Viking Malt

2.3.1 Viking Malt Details

2.3.2 Viking Malt Major Business

2.3.3 Viking Malt SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Viking Malt Product and Services

2.3.5 Viking Malt Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Malteurop

2.4.1 Malteurop Details

2.4.2 Malteurop Major Business

2.4.3 Malteurop SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Malteurop Product and Services

2.4.5 Malteurop Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Avangard-Agro

2.5.1 Avangard-Agro Details

2.5.2 Avangard-Agro Major Business

2.5.3 Avangard-Agro SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Avangard-Agro Product and Services

2.5.5 Avangard-Agro Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Groupe Soufflet

2.6.1 Groupe Soufflet Details

2.6.2 Groupe Soufflet Major Business

2.6.3 Groupe Soufflet Product and Services

2.6.4 Groupe Soufflet Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Shun Tai Mai bud Group

2.7.1 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Details

2.7.2 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Major Business

2.7.3 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Product and Services

2.7.4 Shun Tai Mai bud Group Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Rahr Malting Company

2.8.1 Rahr Malting Company Details

2.8.2 Rahr Malting Company Major Business

2.8.3 Rahr Malting Company Product and Services

2.8.4 Rahr Malting Company Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 United Malt

2.9.1 United Malt Details

2.9.2 United Malt Major Business

2.9.3 United Malt Product and Services

2.9.4 United Malt Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 COFCO

2.10.1 COFCO Details

2.10.2 COFCO Major Business

2.10.3 COFCO Product and Services

2.10.4 COFCO Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Beidahuang Group

2.11.1 Beidahuang Group Details

2.11.2 Beidahuang Group Major Business

2.11.3 Beidahuang Group Product and Services

2.11.4 Beidahuang Group Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Tsingtao

2.12.1 Tsingtao Details

2.12.2 Tsingtao Major Business

2.12.3 Tsingtao Product and Services

2.12.4 Tsingtao Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Jiangsu Nongken

2.13.1 Jiangsu Nongken Details

2.13.2 Jiangsu Nongken Major Business

2.13.3 Jiangsu Nongken Product and Services

2.13.4 Jiangsu Nongken Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Dalian Xingze

2.14.1 Dalian Xingze Details

2.14.2 Dalian Xingze Major Business

2.14.3 Dalian Xingze Product and Services

2.14.4 Dalian Xingze Malted Barley Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Malted Barley Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Malted Barley Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Malted Barley Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Malted Barley Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Malted Barley Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Malted Barley Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Malted Barley Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Malted Barley Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Malted Barley Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Malted Barley Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Malted Barley Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Malted Barley Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Malted Barley Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Malted Barley Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Malted Barley Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Malted Barley Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Malted Barley Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Malted Barley Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Malted Barley Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Malted Barley Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Malted Barley Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Malted Barley Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Malted Barley Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG