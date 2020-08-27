Global Logistics Finance Market Report 2020, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Logistics Finance industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Logistics Finance and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global Logistics Finance Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Logistics Finance market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The major players covered in Logistics Finance are:

Maersk

Sinotrans

Equity Release Council

Logistics Finance

CMSTD

First Financial

The Zambian Agricultural Commodity Agency Ltd

Chinlink

Cosco Shipping Logistics

Global Logistics Finance Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global Logistics Finance market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Logistics Finance market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global Logistics Finance Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global Logistics Finance Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Logistics Finance Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Logistics Finance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Logistics Finance

1.2 Classification of Logistics Finance by Type

1.2.1 Global Logistics Finance Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Logistics Finance Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Logistics Settlement Finance

1.2.4 Logistics Warehouse Receipt Finance

1.2.5 Logistics Credit Finance

1.3 Global Logistics Finance Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Logistics Finance Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Agricultural Trade

1.3.3 Trading of Energy and Chemical Products

1.3.4 Precious Metal Products Trading

1.4 Global Logistics Finance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Logistics Finance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Logistics Finance (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Logistics Finance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Logistics Finance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Logistics Finance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Logistics Finance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Logistics Finance Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Maersk

2.1.1 Maersk Details

2.1.2 Maersk Major Business

2.1.3 Maersk SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Maersk Product and Services

2.1.5 Maersk Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sinotrans

2.2.1 Sinotrans Details

2.2.2 Sinotrans Major Business

2.2.3 Sinotrans SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sinotrans Product and Services

2.2.5 Sinotrans Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Equity Release Council

2.3.1 Equity Release Council Details

2.3.2 Equity Release Council Major Business

2.3.3 Equity Release Council SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Equity Release Council Product and Services

2.3.5 Equity Release Council Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Logistics Finance

2.4.1 Logistics Finance Details

2.4.2 Logistics Finance Major Business

2.4.3 Logistics Finance SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Logistics Finance Product and Services

2.4.5 Logistics Finance Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 CMSTD

2.5.1 CMSTD Details

2.5.2 CMSTD Major Business

2.5.3 CMSTD SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 CMSTD Product and Services

2.5.5 CMSTD Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 First Financial

2.6.1 First Financial Details

2.6.2 First Financial Major Business

2.6.3 First Financial Product and Services

2.6.4 First Financial Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 The Zambian Agricultural Commodity Agency Ltd

2.7.1 The Zambian Agricultural Commodity Agency Ltd Details

2.7.2 The Zambian Agricultural Commodity Agency Ltd Major Business

2.7.3 The Zambian Agricultural Commodity Agency Ltd Product and Services

2.7.4 The Zambian Agricultural Commodity Agency Ltd Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Chinlink

2.8.1 Chinlink Details

2.8.2 Chinlink Major Business

2.8.3 Chinlink Product and Services

2.8.4 Chinlink Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Cosco Shipping Logistics

2.9.1 Cosco Shipping Logistics Details

2.9.2 Cosco Shipping Logistics Major Business

2.9.3 Cosco Shipping Logistics Product and Services

2.9.4 Cosco Shipping Logistics Logistics Finance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Logistics Finance Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Logistics Finance Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Logistics Finance Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Logistics Finance Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Logistics Finance by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Logistics Finance Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Logistics Finance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Logistics Finance Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Logistics Finance Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Logistics Settlement Finance Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Logistics Warehouse Receipt Finance Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Logistics Credit Finance Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Logistics Finance Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Logistics Finance Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Logistics Finance Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Agricultural Trade Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Trading of Energy and Chemical Products Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Precious Metal Products Trading Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Logistics Finance Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Logistics Finance Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Logistics Finance Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Logistics Finance Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Logistics Finance Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Logistics Finance Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Logistics Finance Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Logistics Finance Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

