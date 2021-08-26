Newborn Screening Market report offers meticulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which considers numerous market dynamics. This market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Medical Device industry. Newborn screening market report comprises of historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The data and information about Newborn Screening industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. The Newborn Screening report covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

Newborn Screening market is supposed to grow during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. According to this market report, new highs will take place in the market in 2019-2027.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Newborn screening is the testing for newborn who act like normal but have a serious medical condition. Newborn screening is performed to test certain harmful or potentially fatal disorders that are not apparent at the time of birth. These testing practices include blood test, hearing screening, pulse oximetry and others. These screening tests enable health professionals to identify and treat certain conditions which help an infant to grow up healthy with normal development.

Key Competitors In Newborn Screening Market are General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Sciex, Trivitron Healthcare, Waters, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Masimo, Natus Medical Incorporated, Zentech S.A. And Others

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Newborn Screening Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global newborn screening market with detailed market segmentation by product, test type, technology, end user and geography. The global newborn screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentations:

By Product (Reagents & Assay Kits and Instruments),

By Test Type (Dry Blood Spot Test, Hearing Screen Test and Critical Congenital Heart Diseases (CCHD) Test),

By Technology (Electrophoresis, Immunoassays & Enzymatic Assays, Tandem Mass Spectrometry (TMS), DNA-Based Assays, Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology and Hearing Screen Technology),

By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

