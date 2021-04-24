Liquid Packaging Carton Market Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share 2026 | SIG Combibloc, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES, Uflex, Reynolds etc

Liquid Packaging Carton Market Overview:

The Liquid Packaging Carton Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Liquid Packaging Carton market size. Liquid packaging cartons are a specialised form of packaging form which helps in safe & secure transportation of liquid contents. The product is available in different shapes, sizes and materials and has a clean outer surface to help employ branding of the contents. They are specifically designed upon the request and demand of the contents’ manufacturer. They are mostly known to utilize paperboard, polyethylene, polypropylene and aluminum in the form of foil.

To access PDF Sample report Click Here:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-liquid-packaging-carton-market

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Uflex Limited; Reynolds; Gapack; Tetra Laval International S.A.; BillerudKorsnäs; Smurfit Kappa; Liqui-Box; ELOPAK; Adam Pack S.A.; Evergreen Packaging LLC; Klabin S.A.; Refresco Group; Assemblies Unlimited, Inc.; Weyerhaeuser; Comar, LLC. and Tri-Wall Limited.

By Carton Type (Brick Liquid Cartons, Gable Top Cartons, Shaped Liquid Cartons),



By Product Type (Rigid, Flexible),



By Opening Type (Cut, Straw Hole, Clip, Twist, King Twist),



By Material (Uncoated Paperboard, LDPE Coated, Aluminum, PP, PE),



By Shelf Life (Long, Short),



By Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial),



By End-Use (Liquid Dairy, Non-Carbonated Soft Drinks, Liquid Foods, Alcoholic Drinks, Others),



Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-liquid-packaging-carton-market

Based on regions, the Liquid Packaging Carton Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of regulations and compliances regarding the usage of plastics globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Transformation of lifestyles of individuals resulting in consumption of packaged food & beverages amid a significant rise of urban working population; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing preference and adoption of environmental-friendly packaging methods & products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rise in the adoption of glass packaging methods is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Gapack announced that they had agreed to acquire Qingdao Likang Food Packaging Technology Company Limited for an approximate value of RMB 104.2 million. This acquisition is a strategic one providing a further presence for liquid packaging products and capabilities in China as well as globally. This acquisition further expands the production strengths of Gapack providing an even broader customer pool.

In March 2018, Uflex Limited announced the launch of several innovative products through their Asepto brand during the AnugaFoodTec held in Cologne, Germany from March 20-26, 2018. The products including decorative packaging solutions in the form of aseptic packaging cartons foraying into aseptic liquid packaging for the first time. They have established a manufacturing plant located in Gujarat, India which will have the capacity of producing 7 billion packs annually.

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Liquid Packaging Carton Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Liquid Packaging Carton.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Liquid Packaging Carton market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

Access Full report of Liquid Packaging Carton [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-liquid-packaging-carton-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market research endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delves into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 819+2 7475

Email: [email protected]