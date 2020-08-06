Global Essential Oils Market to be Driven by Favourable Government Initiatives and Technology Investments in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Essential oils Market Share, Size, Price Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global essential oils market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

1. Historical Market Size (2019): 177.6 thousand metric tons

2. Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 8.8%

3. Forecast Market Size (2025): 294.5 thousand metric tons

The global essential oils market is being driven by the rising demand for plant-based and organic products among consumers, growing focus on health and wellness, increasing knowledge regarding the harmful effects of synthetic products, rising disposable incomes, and increasing trend of aromatherapy. Over the years, the product has witnessed a rapid growth in its application as a food additive. The new product launches, sustainability initiatives, and technology investments are expected to aid the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for online purchases owing to the convenience factor will further boost the sales volume of essential oils in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Essential oils are the oils derived from plant sources via the process of distillation. The essential oils from different plants contain distinct aromatic compounds, which provide them with their unique qualities and aroma. These oils are known to have soothing, as well as therapeutic properties, and can also be used as natural flavouring agents in several applications.

Based on type, the industry is divided into:

1. Mentha Oil

2. Orange Oil

3. Peppermint Oil

4. Clove Oil

5. Others

On the basis of application, the industry is categorised into:

1. Flavour and Fragrance

2. Industrial

3. Pharmaceuticals

The regional markets for essential oils include:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Indonesia is the leading clove oil-producing country, accounting for over 75% of the global clove oil production, whereas Brazil is the major orange oil producer, accounting for more than half of the global orange oil production.

Market Trends

The growing utilisation of essential oils across key end-use industries is aiding the growth of the market. This trend is supported by the favourable government policies intended to improve the environment and aid the farmers engaged in the commercial cultivation of aromatic crops. Most developing nations like India, Brazil, and Indonesia are the major producers and exporters of several essential oils globally. The governments of these nations are taking several measures to strengthen the sector. For instance, in India, the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises is providing regular training programmes/courses, which focus on commercial cultivation of aromatic crops, its processing and marketing, value addition in essential oils and aroma chemicals, and quality assessment of essential oils/aroma chemicals using modern instrumental techniques, among others at Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj. Such developments are expected to aid the market growth in the coming years

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Robertet Group, Biolandes SA, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Lebermuth, Inc, Young Living Essential Oils, Ungerer Limited, and Farotti Srl, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

