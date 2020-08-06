Global Beer Market to be Driven by New Product Launches and Technological Innovations in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Beer Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Demand, Analysis, Price Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global beer market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, packaging, production, alcohol content, flavours, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

1. Historical Market Size (2019): USD 594.5 billion

2. Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 3%

3. Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 709.9 billion

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beer-market/requestsample

The global beer market is being supported by the changing cultural attitudes, increasing demand from millennials, growing affluent population, and preference for fresh, premium, craft beers, particularly in emerging nations. Over the forecast period, growing R&D activities, new product launches, technological innovations, and brand awareness are expected to aid the market growth. The companies are focusing on the utilisation of advanced brewing techniques and high-quality ingredients. Moreover, the growing popularity of online purchase owing to the convenience factor will further boost the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Beer is an alcoholic drink prepared from the mixture of barley, water, hops, and yeast after brewing. Instead of barley, other cereal grains like wheat, maize (corn), and rice can also be utilised. Beer is a traditional drink and one of the most widely consumed alcoholic beverages across the world.

Read Full Report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beer-market

Based on product type, the industry is divided into:

1. Standard Lager

2. Premium Lager

3. Specialty Beer

4. Others

The different packaging types available in the market are:

1. Glass

2. PET Bottle

3. Metal Can

4. Others

Also Read Beer Processing Market Report Free [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/beer-processing-market-report

On the basis of production, the industry is categorised into:

1. Macro-Brewery

2. Micro-Brewery

3. Others

Based on alcohol content, the industry is segmented into:

1. High

2. Low

3. Alcohol Free

The market is bifurcated based on flavours into:

1. Unflavoured

2. Flavoured

The major distribution channels of the product include:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. On-Trades

3. Specialty Stores

4. Convenience Stores

5. Others

The regional markets for beer include:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific is the leading region, accounting for a significant share in the global beer market.

Market Trends

The global beer market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the forecast period owing to product innovation and increasing focus on premiumisation. The major players are introducing new flavours, such as blueberry and strawberry, among others, to enhance customer experience and expand their global reach. For instance, in early 2019, Anheuser-Busch InBev, an America-based brewing company, added a new strawberry lemonade-flavoured beer range, Naturdays, to its Natural Light portfolio, which is known for its reduced-calorie and light alcohol content. Further, the growing investments by the major players in brand innovation and marketing via digital platforms are expected to further contribute to the industry growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Heineken N.V., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, United Breweries Ltd, and The Smirnoff Co., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, (). Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos ( /), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-415-325-5166

Address:138 Duane Street

City: New York City

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: www.expertmarketresearch.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Beer Market to be Driven by New Product Launches and Technological Innovations in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025