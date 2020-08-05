Oats Market Size 2020-2025 | Price, Trends, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Oats Market Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global oats market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2019): 24.8 million tons.

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 4%

Forecast Market Size (2025): 31.4 million tons

The global oats market is being driven by the rising health awareness among consumers and growing disposable incomes. The availability of oats in various pack sizes and variants and the growing innovations in the food industry are leading to a rise in product sales. Over the years, the product has witnessed a growth in its applications. The growing retail sector has been a significant driver for the market growth. The new product launches and the growing demand for vegan and organic foods are expected to aid the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for online purchases owing to the convenience factor will also aid the industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Oats are the seeds obtained from a species of cereal grain, oat or Avena sativa, which is best grown in temperate regions. Oats are fit for human consumption in the form of oatmeal and oat milk and can also be used as livestock feed. They have many applications in food. They are most often rolled or mashed into oatmeal or ground into fine oatmeal. Oatmeal is mainly eaten as porridge but can also be used in a number of baked goods like oatcakes, oat bread, and cookies. They also form an ingredient in many cold cereals, especially muesli and granola. Oats are also used to make milk substitutes.

The industry based on product type is divided into:

Flakes

Flour

Bran

Others

Among these, oat flakes dominate the overall market, accounting for a significant share. The change in lifestyle and dietary patterns are driving the growth of the segment.

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

Food Use

Feed Use

Others

The regional markets for oats include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing demand for natural and vegan food products is expected to aid the market growth over the forecast period. Oats are gaining prominence around the world in the form of breakfast cereals. The manufacturers are heavily investing in their product portfolio to cater to the rising consumer demand. For instance, in August 2019, Nestle launched new Nesquik All Natural Porridge containing 100% natural ingredients and no artificial flavours, providing more nutritious choices for children and parents. The product is made with at least 70% oats, a mix of oat flakes and oat bran, along with ingredients like wheat and cocoa. Thus, new product launches to meet the renewed trend towards oats as a source of fibre at breakfast time and advancements in food processing technology are expected to boost the industry growth over the next five years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Grain Millers, Inc., The Quaker Oats Company, Swedish Oat Fiber AB, and General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

