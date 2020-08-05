Bubble Tea Market Growth 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Price Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bubble Tea Market Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bubble tea market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, flavours, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bubble-tea-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2019): USD 2.4 billion

Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 7.5%

Forecast Market Size (2025): USD 3.6 billion

The global bubble tea market is driven by several factors, such as the increasing penetration of the product, growing disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, growing awareness regarding the product, overall increase in tea production and consumption, and the growing urbanisation. The market for bubble tea is further expected to increase in the forecast period owing to the introduction of innovative and healthier forms of the beverage, rising customer inclination to buy these products as a result of aggressive marketing, rising demand from the millennial and baby boomer population, and the growing consumption of all varieties of tea.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bubble-tea-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Bubble tea is variously known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba tea, or boba juice and is a popular drink made with the basic ingredient of tea, enriched with chewy tapioca seeds. It can be made in various forms by the inclusion of fruit jellies and syrups.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into:

Black

Green

Oolong

White

On the basis of flavour, the industry is segmented into:

Original

Fruit

Coffee

Chocolate

Others

The major regions in the market are:

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The market is expected to witness an increase in demand owing to factors, such as the introduction of new flavours in the industry, people seeking healthier and organic products, implementation of sugary beverage taxes, and the product’s health benefits. The bubble tea’s claimed health benefits include improved immune system, heart health, increased energy level, and cancer prevention. Thanks to its antioxidant content, it is also favoured over carbonated beverages.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Dama Foods International Co., Ltd, Lollicup USA Inc., Fokus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), Cuppo Tee Company Limited, Sumo’s (M) Sdn Bhd, and Huey-Yuhe Enterprise Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

The post Bubble Tea Market Growth 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Price Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast appeared first on Super Market Research.