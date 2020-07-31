Impact of COVID-19 on Off Grid Solar Lighting Market : Implications on Business

The global off-grid solar lighting market is projected to be fragmented due to the presence of large number of players operating in the market, states Transparency Market Research. The market has a presence of various large, medium, and small-scale players competing against each other. Leading players in the market are engaged in integrating advanced technology, durability, and efficiency in their offerings. In this report, analysts have mentioned few prominent players such as Total S.A., OSRAM GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SunnyMoney, and various others.

As per the data presented in the TMR report, the global off-grid solar lighting market is expected to progress at healthy CAGR of 17.56% between 2016 and 2024. If the market rises at this rate, there are high chances that the market will generate high revenue by the end of forecast period.

Based on the type of off-grid solar lighting, the demand for the solar lantern systems is highest among the people. Availability of solar lantern systems at lower cost and fewer constituent systems elements in this system led the demand in this market. In addition, these factors make it easy maintain the solar lantern systems, which boosted its demand in this market. With respect to geography, Asia Pacific marks its presence and might lead the global off-grid solar lighting market in the coming years. Availability of supportive government policies and provision of direct subsidies in this region boosted the growth of the off-grid solar lighting market.

Lack of Awareness Might Obstruct Market Growth

The global off-grid solar lighting market is likely to experience high growth in the next couple of years, but lack of customer awareness about this product might hamper the growth in this market. In addition, limited availability of finance and weak distribution channels are few other restraining factors that are expected to deter the growth of off-grid solar lighting market. However, decreasing cost of off-grid solar lighting products and high prices of kerosene especially in developing regions are likely to expand the demand for off-grid solar lighting products in the near future.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled, “Off-Grid Solar Lighting Market by Type and Geography – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

The global off-grid solar lighting market has been segmented into:

Type

Solar Lantern System (SLS)

Solar Home Systems (SHS)

Large Solar Home Systems (LSHS)

