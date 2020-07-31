Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Products Market : Implications on Business

A recent report by Transparency Market Research on global food safety testing market states that the market is projected to witness an impressive growth over the period of time. The report states that the market is expected to witness a substantial 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. According the report the growth of the market is attributed to several lucrative opportunities leveraged by numerous market players. Owing to the development by the market players, the global food safety testing market is anticipated to grow from US$ 658.5 mn in 2016 to US$ 1.30 bn by the end of 2025. This implies that the market has a huge growth potential that can help players to grow rapidly in the projected duration.

However, currently, the global food safety testing market is highly competitive and fragmented. This is because of the presence of various prominent players that dominates the dynamics of the market. These players are responsible for the developments and setting of trends in the market.

However, due to this landscape, it is shall be very difficult for the new players to enter the global food safety testing market. As a result, the players are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers.

The g global food safety testing market is majorly driven by the growing demand for safety of the food products. Several authorities across the globe are formulating stringent regulations to regulate the food safety in respected countries. These regulations have surged a major requirement for testing equipment and services that can provide accurate results. As a result of these regulation, the players of the global food safety testing market can present various solutions that can enhance the safety of the food products. It is due to these demand and requirement for high food safety, the global food safety testing market is experiencing a major growth from 2017 to 2025.

End Use Foods Snack Foods Meat, Poultry, and Sea Foods Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Fresh and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Frozen Foods Agriculture Crops Seeds Environment Water Testing Pesticide and Residue Analysis Soil Testing

Technology q-PCR-based Methods d-PCR- based Methods

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



