Impact of COVID-19 on Essential Oil Market : Implications on Business

The competitive landscape of the global essential oil market is highly fragmented landscape, says Transparency Market Research (TMR). This is mainly due to the presence of several key players across the globe. Key players in the market are focusing on novel techniques to improve properties and expand applications of essential oil. Apart from this, players are ramping up their investment in research and development to produce advanced blends for aromatherapy and preservation.

DoTERRA International LLC, The Lebermuth Co. Inc., Young Living Essential Oil, and Enio Bonchev Production Ltd are some of the prominent players operating in the global essential oil market.

According to a research report by TMR, the global essential oil market was valued at US$17.36 bn in 2017. The market is projected to rise at an impressive 9.60% CAGR in the forecast period from 2018 to 2022. Rising at this CAGR, the market is projected to touch a valuation of US$27.49bn by the end of the forecast period

ncreasing adoption of essential oil by people has resulted in emergence and acceptance of a wide range of retail channels across the globe. Apart from accessory shops, home centers, convenience stores, and discount stores, players are launching their online stores to improve their geographical reach. Further, essential oils are believed to possess properties like skin tightening and acne treatment. They contribute to improving quality of hair, nails, and skin, this appeal a large women and female teenage consumers. Swelling working women population base are projected to propel the essential oil market during the forecast period.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled “Essential Oil Market (Product Type – Spice Oil, Spice Seed Oil, Citrus Oil, Herb Oil, and Perfumery Oil; Extraction Method – Distillation, Solvent, and Cold Pressing; Application – Personal care and cosmetic, Food and beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, and Industrial; Sales Channel – Specialty store, Modern Trade, Drug Stores, and Online Store) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022.”

The report segments the global essential oil market as:

Product

Spice Oil

Spice Seed Oil

Citrus Oil

Herb Oil

Perfumery Oil

Extraction Method

Distillation

Solvent Extraction

Cold Pressing

Application

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Aromatherapy

Industrial

