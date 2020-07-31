Impact of COVID-19 on Baking Ingredients Market : Implications on Business

The global baking ingredients market is projected to witness a steady trajectory of growth over the coming years. According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the competitive landscape of the overall baking ingredients market is predicted to be a tough due to presence of numerous players – big and small. It would also lead to consolidation in which large players will gobble up their smaller counterparts. Astute players in the market are banking upon technological advances to differentiate their products and lower manufacturing and packaging costs too.

The vendors compete on factors such as quality, service, distribution, innovation and price, impelling them to adopt a unique product and service manifesto. Leading vendors in the global baking ingredients market are Associated British Foods Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Muntons Plc, CSM Bakery Solutions, Cargill Incorporated, and Macphie of Glenbervie Ltd.

TMR’s report estimates that the global bakery ingredients market, valued at US$11.7 bn in 2015, will attain a value of US$181.1 bn by the year 2024. Thus, over the forecast duration of 2016 to 2024, the worldwide bakery ingredients market is prognosticated to witness a 4.9% growth rate. Based on geography, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to showcase immense potential for growth.

Key Takeaways:

Adoption of western lifestyle is expected to play a key role in the growth of emerging markets

Demand for color and flavor additives is expected to grow due to its increasing use in exotic and luxury bakes

The market is segmented along the following lines:

Global Baking Ingredients Market: By Ingredients Type

Yeast

Baking Powder and Baking Soda

Flour

Sweeteners

Flavor & Color Additives

Fats

Others

Global Baking Ingredients Market: By Product Type

Bread

Biscuits & Cookies

Cakes & Cupcakes

Pastries & Pie

Pizza & Buns

Bagels & Donuts

Others

