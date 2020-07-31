Global Pallet Market to be Driven by Rising Logistics Sector in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pallet Market Share Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pallet market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, structural designs, and the major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2019): 7 billion units

7 billion units Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

5% Forecast Market Size (2025): 9.4 billion units

The global pallet market is being driven by the rising demand for logistics services due to heightened sales of mobile phones, laptops, and other consumer electronics, along with the rising internet penetration. The rising consumer spending on housing and services is also contributing to the growth of the pallet market.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in the R&D of the product, seeking to advance the technology involved in the production of pallets. For instance, several trip pallets, that help reduce costs, remove solid residues, and boost operational efficiency, have been introduced into the market. Across various industries, the use of reusable and recyclable plastic pallets have become extremely common. These factors are expected to support the market growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pallets refer to horizontal platforms which support and move goods from one position to another with the front loader or forklift. It is among the most common stacking materials and is typically protected by spreading tape, pallet collar, adhesive, and other stabilisation systems. Depending on the application, it can be constructed with materials, such as wood, plastics, metal as well as other materials.

By type, the pallet market can be segmented into:

Wood

Plastic

Metal

Corrugated Paper

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Machinery and Metal

Construction

Others

On the basis of structural design, the industry can be categorised into:

Block

Stringer

Others

The major regional markets for pallet are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Due to its strength as well as the quick production process, wooden pallets have been commonplace for almost three decades. However, they have many drawbacks, such as lower resistance, low moisture absorption, and quick break-off. This has resulted in the growing demand for vertical plastic pallets. Logistics and shipping companies are increasingly preferring plastic pallets because of their advantages, such as being lightweight and eco-friendly. The growing awareness of the need to reduce carbon footprint is also driving the demand for plastic pallets. Plastic pallets made of HDPE are witnessing heightened adoption in the automotive, shipping, and food and beverage industries due to their chemical and weather resistance. Thus, the rising demand for plastic pallets is expected to influence the market positively.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Brambles Ltd, Schoeller Allibert, Loscam, ORBIS Corporation, and CABKA Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

