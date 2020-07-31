Hyperlipidemia is classified as primary and secondary in nature, wherein the primary hyperlipidemia is associated with genetic factors and secondary hyperlipidemia is related to diet-related and other environmental factors. A blood cholesterol level of 200mg/dl or more is considered as high blood cholesterol level which needs to be rectified by prescribing the right choice of lipid lowering drugs.

Statins are leading the drug class segment for lipid lowering drugs market. It is classified as Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Pravastatin, etc., and is considered as a first-line therapy agent for treating hypercholesteremia by the inhibition of HMG-CoA (hydroxymethylglutaryl-coenzyme A) reductase which is a rate-limiting enzyme in the cholesterol biosynthesis pathway. It is frequently prescribed in patients who are at a high risk of developing coronary artery disease in the later stages of life. PCSK9 inhibitors are expected to showcase marvelous market growth during the forecast period owing to its pronounced therapeutic efficacy in statin-intolerant and statin resistant patients. It is vital in lowering the number of LDLR expression in the hepatocytes and enhances its metabolism by promoting its subsequent degradation.

Hospital pharmacy is spearheading the distribution channel segment for lipid lowering drugs market. Dizziness, skin rash, statin-associated muscle symptoms are the drug-related adverse events encountered in the overdose of lipid lowering drugs, hence accurate compounding of medicines is mandatory by the hospital pharmacist to prevent the occurrence of unwanted side effects. Retail pharmacy is expected to grow at a comfortable pace on account of its ability to provide cheap medicines to patients residing in remote locations.

North America is currently reigning the geography segment for lipid lowering drugs market. According to the latest information provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 95 million U.S. citizens above 20 years old have total cholesterol levels higher than 200 mg/dL. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for the sale and distribution of lipid lowering drugs accentuates the market growth in the region. Additionally, the presence of key players such as Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Merck Co., Inc., AbbVie, Inc., etc further bolsters the market growth in the region. Europe is placed 2nd in the regional segment due to the affordable reimbursement scenario for the lipid lowering drugs used in the treatment of hypercholesteremia prevalent in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the lipid lowering drugs market. An unhealthy lifestyle, craving for junk food, stress, etc. are responsible for the market growth in the region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of lipid lowering drugs are AstraZeneca, Plc., Merck Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc., Sanofi, AbbVie, Inc., Novartis AG., Bristol-Myers Squibb & Company, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Aralez Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of hyperlipidemia among the young adult population worldwide

Effective implementation of treatment guidelines related to the lowering of blood cholesterol levels

Affordable reimbursement scenario and promising drug pipeline further propel the market growth

