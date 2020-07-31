Global Ice Cream Market to be Driven by Rising Distribution Channels in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ice Cream Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ice cream market, assessing the market based on its segments like flavour, category, product, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

Historical Market Size (2019): USD 62.3 billion

USD 62.3 billion Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 5%

5% Forecast Market Size (2025):USD 96.1 billion

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ice-cream-market/requestsample

Ice cream is used for baking many desserts and beverages, including pies, milkshakes, waffles, sundaes, cold coffee, and floats. This would increase the worldwide distribution of ice creams. In the developing regions like India and China and increased consumer buying power are rising per capita consumption. It is also forecasted that the proliferation of online food services will have a positive impact on the development of the industry. Furthermore, the demand growth is also guided by a variety of flavored ice creams sold in modern retail sizes including department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ice cream refers to a frozen dessert made with a mixture of milk, cream, and fruits as well as artificial and natural flavours. Egg is also the main ingredient in several versions, including frozen custard as well as French ice creams. The source is abundant in carbon dioxide, phosphate, calcium, thiamine, niacin, ribophlavine, and folate, as well as in vitamins including A, C, D, E, k, b-6, or B-12. This also has many benefits for wellbeing, for instance bone strengthening, energy supply, reduction of blood pressure, brain stimulation and tissue repair. A variety of flavours, including raspberry, chocolate, coffee and other are also available on the market.

On the basis of flavour, the industry can be bifurcated into:

Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

Based on the flavour, the vanilla flavour is expected to account for the largest share.

Based on the category, the market can be broadly categorised into:

Impulse

Take-Home

Artisanal

On the basis of category, the impulse segment dominated the market.

The major product types in the global ice cream market are:

Cup

Stick

Cone

Brick

Tub

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the industry can be segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Ice Cream Parlours

Online Stores

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the dominant market segment.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ice-cream-market

The regional markets in the global ice cream market include North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific holds the leading position in the market.

Market Trends

Many key players invest in R&D activities to develop new flavors and variants that generate a positive outlook for the industry. Ice cream may be a luxury food for food creativity. The addition of ingredients, texture, colour, taste, packaging, equipment used, the purchasing and consumption conditions all lead to a quality product. To order to remain on the market, businesses are actively innovating their goods. Kids are the main consumers of ice cream, and businesses manufacture goods according to children’s preferences. The Wall’s Cornetto Rainbow Pop Ice Cream was launched by Unilever, for example, in Thailand and Indonesia. The emphasis is also on flavor creativity by companies. This is likely to boost the industry in the coming years as well.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Nestle SA and General Mills Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

The post Global Ice Cream Market to be Driven by Rising Distribution Channels in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025 appeared first on Super Market Research.