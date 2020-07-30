Global Soybean Oil Market To Be Driven By The Product’s Nutritional Benefits In The Forecast Period Of 2020-2025

The global soybean oil market is driven by the growing demand for soy meals for cattle, which has, thus, significantly contributed to an increase in soy oil production and increased soybean oil demand.

The new report by Expert Market research titled, ‘Global Soybean Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, gives an in-depth analysis of the global soybean oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like end-uses and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

1. Historical Market Size (2019): 51 million tons

2. Forecast CAGR (2020-2025): 1.5%

3. Forecast Market Size (2025): 55.5 million tons

Download a Free Sample Report in PDF – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soybean-oil-market/requestsample

The global soybean oil market is driven by the growing demand for soy meals for cattle, which has, thus, significantly contributed to an increase in soy oil production and increased soybean oil demand. Other factors which are stimulating the consumption of soybean oil include the easy availability of the product, competitive prices, environmentally friendly, as well as the product’s varied nutritional benefits. The increased consumer preference for healthy foods and the growing popularity of oleic high soy oil are also driving the growth of the market. China, the United States, and Brazil are the largest soybean oil markets, which are significantly contributing to the global market growth.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/soybean-oil-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Soybean oil is a vegetable oil derived from soybean seeds (Glycine max). It is among the most commonly used kitchen oil and the second-largest vegetable oil consumed. Processed soybean oil is also used as a drying oil for the printing inks.

It finds its end-use in the following sectors:

1. Food

2. Feed

3. Industrial

4. Others

The regional markets of soybean oil include:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific represents the leading region in the global soybean oil industry.

Market Trends

The increasing awareness of the benefits of soybean oil as compared to other vegetable edible oils is dramatically increasing their demand among consumers. Consumers’ rising health issues are expected shift their food habits, which will further aid the global soybean oil industry because this oil contains omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamin E. The versatility of soybean oil is projected to pose itself as an advantage and attract a significant number of foodstuffs manufacturers worldwide. In addition to its use in cooking, soybean oil is also used in lubricants, biodiesel, synthetic paints, solvents, adhesives, cleaners, oil chemicals, and bio-composites. Thus, the rising demand for these products is expected to provide further impetus to the industry growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bunge North America, Inc., ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, CHS Inc., Ag Processing Inc., Louis Dreyfus Company, and Wilmar International Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally

At EMR, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com/), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-415-325-5166

Address:138 Duane Street

City: New York City

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: www.expertmarketresearch.com