Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Heart Health Supplements Market

According to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2012, approximately 17.5 million people died from various cardiovascular diseases. To prevent cardiovascular diseases, a balanced diet should include food products such as oily fish, fruits, vegetables, and the right amount of fiber. As consumers are gaining awareness regarding cardiovascular health, the requirement for heart health supplements has also surged. Heart health supplement products contain the right amount of nutrients to Prevent various cardiovascular diseases.

The study offers a detailed overview of the key segments of the global heart health supplements market. It further provides insight into the advances being made in the development of heart health supplements with high nutritional value.

The report analyzes the important elements at play in the regional and global level of the heart health supplements market. It highlights the current market scenario as well as the future growth prospects of the market. The report also presents projections about the revenue and volume growth of the global heart health supplements market. To offer a clear picture of the competitive landscape of the market, the study utilizes the Porter’s five forces analysis. It also provides information about the degree of entry barriers in the global heart health supplements market along with the predominant trends.

The report segments the global heart health supplements market into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. According to the research, the U.S. is the leading consumer of heart health supplements in North America. However, due to the saturating heart health supplements market in North America, leading companies are focusing on capitalizing on the opportunities arising from emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness strong growth due to the rise in spending capacity and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading players in the global heart health supplements market such as Koninklijke DSM N.V., Abbott Laboratories, AdvoCare International, Amway, and Bayer A.G. among others are focusing on enhancing their consumer base through development of advanced heart health supplements and exploring new sales channels.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

