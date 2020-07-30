Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Expanded Perlite Market

Key Highlights of Global Expanded Perlite Market

The global expanded perlite market was valued at US$ 1,155.47 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period

in and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of during the forecast period Perlite is manufactured from the hydration process of the obsidian. It is an amorphous volcanic glass whose water content which is high. In the wake of preparing and processing of the perlite expanded perlite are acquired.

Amid the extension procedure, the water atoms are discharged which brings down its weight and thickness. Expanded perlite has remarkable protection properties which is boosting its applications across numerous applications and is likely to propel growth of the global expanded perlite market.

Key Drivers of Global Expanded Perlite Market

The key factor driving growth of the global expanded perlite market is the wide increment in the research & development activities globally, and particularly in the developing nations.

Additionally, growing interest for the subordinate materials, which has expanded demand, and interest for the expanded perlite products owing to its benefits the product is boosting its consumption. This factor is likely to reflect positively on the growth of the global expanded perlite market.

Prominent Players Opting for Continuous Expansion in the Expanded Perlite Market

The key players in the global expanded perlite market are Supreme Perlite Company, Silbrico Corporation, Imerys SA, and Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation.

The prominent players are consistently looking to expand their production capacity through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or joint ventures. These strategies are benefiting to maintain strong position in the market and to sustain in the near future. However, growing number of new entrants in the expanded perlite market is expected to create threat for existing players.

Global Expanded Perlite Market, by Application

Construction products

Fillers

Horticulture Aggregates

Filtration & Process Aids

Others

