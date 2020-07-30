Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Europe and Asia Pacific Petroleum Dyes Market

Europe and Asia Pacific Petroleum Dyes Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the petroleum dyes market in Europe and Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027 and cross value of US$ 218 Mn by 2027. In terms of volume, Europe dominated the petroleum dyes market in Europe and Asia Pacific. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Petroleum Dyes Market in Europe and Asia Pacific: Key Drivers and Restraints

According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Philippines suffered a loss of US$ 750 Mn in tax revenue due to fuel smuggling in 2015. Fuel fraud typically entails diluting high-priced, taxed fuels with cheaper or low-taxed products. In order to prevent such illicit activities, governments have deployed a range of fuel dyes that are designed to differentiate between subsidized and non-subsidized types of fuels. This allows the authorities to detect if the fuel is being used illegally in vehicles on the road. The demand for petroleum dyes is anticipated to rise owing to the increase in fuel fraud activities. This is estimated to boost the petroleum dyes market in Europe and Asia Pacific. I

In terms of volume, the liquid segment held major share of the petroleum dyes market in Europe and Asia Pacific in 2018. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in usage of petroleum dyes in various applications. Majority of manufacturers of petroleum dyes produce liquid petroleum dyes. Liquid dyes are easily miscible in fuels vis-à-vis powdered dyes. Based on application, the diesel fuel segment dominated the petroleum dyes market in Europe and Asia Pacific with more than 30% share in 2018. This trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. The lubricating oils & greases segment also held notable share of the petroleum dyes market in Europe and Asia Pacific in 2018.

Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers of petroleum dyes include The Dow Chemical Company; Innospec; Dayglo Color Corporation; Spectronics Corporation; and Anchor Color and Chemical. The availability of high-performance substitutes for petroleum dyes is likely to pose a significant barrier for new players entering the petroleum dyes market in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Petroleum Dyes Market in Europe and Asia Pacific: Segmentation

Petroleum Dyes Market in Europe and Asia Pacific, by Form

Powder

Liquid

Petroleum Dyes Market in Europe and Asia Pacific, by Product Type

Red

Blue

Yellow

Others (including Orange and Green)

Petroleum Dyes Market in Europe and Asia Pacific, by Application

Gasoline

Diesel Fuel

Aviation Fuel

Lubricating Oils & Greases

Others (including Candle Wax, Wood Stains, and Aerobatic Smokes)

